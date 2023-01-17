The mysterious Galaxy Book that appears on the S23 reservation page is thought to be the 3 series.

Samsung will reportedly unveil the next Galaxy Book series during its Unpacked launch event on 1 February 2023.

A teaser for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 was unearthed by leaker Ishan Agarwal, which complies with the mention of a new Galaxy Book on an official pre-order / reservation page we wrote about yesterday.

Samsung has an area on its own website whereby you can "reserve" the new "Galaxy smartphone", a new "Galaxy Book", or both. We could easily guess which phone(s) it refers to, but the laptop remained a mystery. Until now, it seems.

MySmartPrice / Samsung

Agarwhal also told MySmartPrice a few of the specifications for the series. There will be a handful of models, with a standard Galaxy Book 3, a Galaxy Book 3 360 (both of which with 15-inch screens), a Galaxy Book 3 Pro (in 14- and 16-inch screen sizes) and 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra variants.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is said to come with a 3K Super AMOLED display (2880 x 1800) and up to Intel i7-1360 processing. It'll have up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to a 1TB SSD.

There will also be a quad-speaker setup on-board that's tuned by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. The leak suggests it will be just 13mm thick, weigh 1.6kg and support 65W fast charging for its 76WHr battery.

It'll come with Windows 11 pre-installed and support an included S Pen, even though there won't be a hold in the laptop itself to house the stylus.

There are no other details on the remaining models at present. However, it is also claimed that Samsung will announce further models in its Galaxy Book 2 Go range during Unpacked, which will be in addition to the version unveiled during CES 2023 at the start of this year.

Pocket-lint will be covering Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live as it happens on 1 February. You will be able to watch the event here, and we hope to bring you our first impressions and all of the news on the day.