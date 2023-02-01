Samsung has unveiled its latest high-end notebooks, and they look excellent, but which one should you choose?

Samsung unveiled its latest line of laptops at its Unpacked event, and they're looking mighty impressive.

If you're in the need of power, portability and performance, one of these nifty notebooks could be just the ticket.

The question is, which one should you go for? We've scoured through the specs to find out where each model excels.

Price and availability

Galaxy Book 3 Pro: From $1449.99 / £1299

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: From $1899.99 / £1549

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: From $2399.99 / £2449

All on sale from February 17 2023, Pre-orders open now

All of the new Galaxy Book laptops are high-end machines, with pricing to match. As you'd expect, the larger models with higher-spec hardware command the highest price tags.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book Pro 3 is the cheapest model, while the 16-inch Ultra is the most expensive. This is mainly due to its dedicated Nvidia GPU and either a Core i7 or i9 processor.

All models are up for pre-order now, with products expected to be on shelves and with customers from February 17.

Design and build

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14-inch: 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm, 1.17kg, Graphite / Beige

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16-inch: 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm, 1.56kg, Graphite / Beige

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm, 1.66kg, Graphite / Beige

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm, 1.79kg, Graphite

While all models remain fairly slim and portable, there's quite a difference between the 14-inch Pro, which sits closer to 1kg, and the 16-inch Ultra which is nearing 2kg.

In all cases, you're getting a lot of power for such a slim and lightweight chassis, so choosing the right one for you mainly depends on your computational requirements.

We like to go as slim and light as possible, but we're only writing and doing some light photoshop work, designers and video editors will likely be happy to sacrifice some portability in the name of horsepower.

All models use a sturdy and premium-feeling full aluminium frame with a flat design. Samsung says that parts of the Ultra and Pro series were built with recycled ocean-bound plastics, too, which is always nice to hear.

They're all available in either a Graphite or Beige colourway, with the exception of the Ultra, which only comes in Graphite.

Display

Galaxy Book 3 Pro: 14 or 16-inch 16:10 3K AMOLED 120Hz -120% DCI-P3 coverage

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: 16-inch 16:10 3K touchscreen AMOLED 120Hz - 120% DCI-P3 coverage

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: 16-inch 16:10 3K AMOLED 120Hz - 120% DCI-P3 coverage

The entire range shares similar display specifications, all models have a 16:10 aspect ratio, 3K resolution and a zippy 120Hz refresh rate.

They're all AMOLED panels with an impressive 120 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, ideal for creative work that requires the utmost precision.

They all have a brightness output of 400 nits in typical use, but that can be pushed to 500 nits during HDR playback. This is plenty for indoor use, but you might struggle a little bit sitting outside on a bright sunny day.

The only model with a significant difference is the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, this is a convertible model that can fold back on itself and be used like a tablet. As such, it has a touchscreen display and S Pen compatibility. The S Pen is included in the box, too.

Hardware and performance

Galaxy Book 3 Pro: 13th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7, up to 32GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD 63Wh battery (14-inch) or 76Wh battery (16-inch) - 65W USB-C charging

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: 13th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7, up to 32GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD 76Wh battery, 65W USB-C charging

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: 13th Gen Intel Core i7 / i9, up to 32GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 / 4070 laptop GPU 76Wh battery, 100W USB-C charging



The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 models can be configured with either an Intel 13th Gen Core i5 or i7 processor, and the exact chips vary depending on your region.

You can select either 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 256GB, 512GB or 1TB PCIe SSD.

The 14-inch model has a smaller 63Wh battery, whereas all the 16-inch models feature 76Wh packs. All charge via USB-C at 65W, and a nice petite wall adapter is included in the box.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra steps things up a notch, offering either a 13th Gen Core i7 or i9 processor, paired with either an RTX 4050 or 4070 mobile GPU.

This means that the Ultra is far better equipped to handle graphically intensive workloads, and can even be used for gaming - if you don't fancy using a traditional RGB-clad gaming laptop.

The Ultra can be configured with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 and 512GB or 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The Ultra also has an expansion slot for additional storage, should you need it.

The Ultra also features a 76Wh battery, but the charging power is bumped up to 100W on the flagship model.

Verdict

Samsung has released three extremely capable and appealing laptops, and the right one for you all depends on your personal needs.

If you like drawing, handwritten notes or using a laptop in tablet mode - then the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is the one to go for, as it's the only one with a touchscreen and stylus support.

If you value portability over everything, then it has got to be the 14-inch Galaxy Book 3 Pro, which is the lightest and slimmest of the bunch.

If you need raw power for tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and maybe even some gaming on the side, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the machine for you.

Whichever you choose, we're sure that Samsung's top-notch hardware won't disappoint.