Samsung is pushing the ecosystem angle with its new family of Galaxy Book devices, which move into their third generation. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will be joined by the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be Samsung's most powerful laptop, distinguishing itself from the other options by offering Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 or 4050 discrete graphics, on top of 13-gen Intel Core i7/i9 options. It has a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 also offers that 16-inch display, but supports touch so it is compatible with the S Pen. This, along with the flexible hinge, makes this a versatile laptop able to be deployed in a number of different modes, including folding flat, tent mode or like a tablet.

The mainstay of the family is the Galaxy Book 3 Pro. These laptops will offer 14 and 16-inch sizes (non-touch), while again getting 13-gen Intel Core hardware. The 3 Pro and 3 Pro 360 have options for Core i5 and i7 with integrated graphics, so won't have the power that the Ultra offers. All the Galaxy Book models offer HDMI, 2x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, 3.5mm and a microSD card slot. Additionally, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a SIM tray for 5G connectivity. All are powered via USB-C.

All the devices have an AKG sound system supporting Dolby Atmos, a 1080p camera and offer large trackpads in the slick metal bodywork.

The new Galaxy Book models all run Windows 11 with additional Samsung software which is where Samsung wants to make its ecosystem play. That will mean you get enhanced connectivity with your Samsung phone or tablet. You'll be able to use your tablet as a secondary display, for example, or seamlessly move files across devices. An instant hotspot function will allow for easy connection to your phone when on the move.

From the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you'll also be able to instantly transfer Expert RAW files to your Galaxy Book 3 Ultra for processing, speeding up your workflow. The new Galaxy Book line is available for pre-order from Samsung.com and other retailers with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14 starting from £1,099 and the 16-inch at £1,299. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is from £1,549. All models will be available from 17 February.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be on pre-order from 14 February and available from 22 February starting at £2,449.