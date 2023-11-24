I reviewed the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro when it launched early this year, and it's safe to say I was impressed. This laptop has an astonishingly slim chassis, and despite its size and thinness, it feels rigid and solid throughout - which is not something I can say about all 16-inch ultraportables.

It has a gorgeous OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a massive 3K resolution. It's glass-fronted, which adds to the premium look and feel, and also has the added benefit of keeping the screen rigid. There's no wobbling to be found here.

Related: Best laptop: Expert tested and reviewed

It's powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which means it'll blaze through creative tasks without breaking a sweat. It remained quiet throughout my testing, even during video editing, and never got too got. It's brilliant for content creation on the go.

The only things I didn't like about it were the slightly sub-par battery life, which is a byproduct of such a high-resolution OLED display, and the price. There's not a lot that can be done about the battery life, but thankfully the included charger is tiny and very easy to keep with you. The price, on the other hand, is no longer an issue with this amazing Black Friday discount.

Why should you buy a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro on Black Friday?

Well, I've already mentioned how great it is, and there's over $500 off of some models, but in a vacuum, that might not mean so much. It's only when you look at the competition that it becomes apparent how great of a deal this actually is.

The obvious comparison is the MacBook Air, it's a thin and light laptop with a similar level of fit and finish, but obviously, it runs macOS, rather than Windows. To spec out a 1TB 15.3-inch model, during Black Friday, you're looking at a price of $1,838. That's over $600 more than the 16-inch Book 3 Pro, and it has a smaller screen, with a lower resolution, and it's not OLED.

Related: My favorite laptop is $250 off for Black Friday, making it an absolute must-buy

Of course, there are advantages to the MacBook, like the extended battery life, but you'll have to be on board with macOS -- and you might be, but I certainly am not.

Other thin and light Windows laptops on sale for Black Friday

If the Galaxy Book 3 Pro isn't for you, worry not, there are lots of great offers on thin and light Windows notebooks this year. I'd also recommend checking out the 16-inch LG Gram 2023, which can currently be had with a 13th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage for only $900. The build quality isn't quite as good as the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and neither is the display, but it's one of the lightest laptops around. With $600 off, it's a wild deal.

LG Gram 16 $900 $1500 Save $600 $900 at Amazon

If you prefer a smaller notebook, then you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 13. It has been a go-to recommendation for many years, and with a sizable discount it's very much worth your consideration. This model comes with a slightly older 12th Gen Core i5, but it's still good enough for most people's workloads in 2023. Elsewhere, you get 8GB of LPDDR5, a 256GB PCIe SSD and an FHD+ Infinity Edge display. Not bad for only $599.

Dell XPS 13 $599 $799 Save $200 $599 at DELL

More Black Friday 2023 deals and shopping advice