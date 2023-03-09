Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S23 devices in February 2023 and now in March 2023 we're looking forward to the launch of the latest Galaxy A series.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is expected to launch on 15 March, offering a cheaper alternative for those who want the latest Samsung phone, but can't quite stretch to the flagship model.

So what actually is the difference? While the Galaxy A54 hasn't yet been announced, we're crunching through the rumours to give you an insight into what to expect.

Price and availability

Galaxy A54: Under $500?

Galaxy S23: From $799.99 / £849 / €949

The Samsung Galaxy S23 family has launched globally, starting from $799.99 for the Galaxy S23, but with the S23+ from $999.99 and the Ultra above this. There is a wide range of trade-in options, so you can get some really great deals on it.

The Galaxy A54 doesn't yet have a price, but the A53 launched at $449 / £399 / €449 so we're expecting it to be about half the price. Rumours suggest it will launch around 15 March.

Design

Galaxy A54: 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm (rumoured)

Galaxy S23: 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm, 168g / S23+: 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, 196g

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is expected to look similar to the Samsung Galaxy A53, but there's an interesting change around the back, if leaked renders are correct. The camera array on the rear of the phone might move over to individual lenses, rather than on a raised island like the previous iteration.

We're expecting the Galaxy A54 to come with a plastic back, with a range of colours including black and white, but also purple and a neon green. It's expected to have an IP68 rating.

The Galaxy S23, however, has a glass finish - Gorilla Glass Victus front and back, is IP68 rated and has a premium build using a high level of recycled materials. The Galaxy S23 is naturally smaller than the Galaxy A54 is expected to be, but the Galaxy S23+ is likely close in size - but thinner.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 comes in a range of colours and we're expecting the Galaxy A54 to have a softer design, with wider bezels around the display, for example and lacking the sharper finish of the Galaxy S23 models.

Display

Galaxy A54: 6.4in, FHD+, 120Hz (rumoured)

Galaxy S23: 6.1-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz / S23+: 6.6-inch, Full HD+, 48-120Hz

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is expected to come with an AMOLED panel, with many of the same characteristics as the Galaxy S23. It's unlikely to be the same level of panel technically, but our experience with previous Galaxy A devices is that you get a decent display. It's expected to be around 6.4-inches, suggesting it's going to be close in size to that on the Galaxy S23+. Like that model, it's expected to be a FHD+ panel - 2400 x 1080 pixels - with a 120Hz refresh rate.

So what's the difference? The Galaxy S carries a better panel that's likely to be brighter, able to deliver better visuals in all conditions, as well as offering adaptive refresh rates, so the screen will refresh at rates between 48 and 120Hz to suit the content.

That will make the Galaxy S23 potentially more efficient - but that top brightness might, on the other hand, increase the battery drain as it's using more power on the illumination. In reality, we've not seen a huge difference between Galaxy A and Galaxy S models in the past when it comes to the display.

Hardware and specs

Galaxy A54: Exynos 1380, 6/8GB, 128/256GB + microSD, 4905mAh, 25W charging (rumoured)

Galaxy S23: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB, 256/512GB, 3900mAh/4700mah (S23+), 45W charging

One big difference between these models is going to be the hardware that powers them. All models of the Galaxy S23 family have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at their heart, with 8GB RAM in the S23 and S23+. This is supported by storage starting at 256GB.

The Galaxy A54, however, is expected to use Samsung's own hardware, in this case the Exynos 1380. That's more aligned with Snapdragon 7 series hardware, for example, the Snapdragon 778G, common in mid-range or sub-flagship devices. Those with a memory for Galaxy A devices will recall that this was the level of hardware used in the Galaxy A52 in 2021.

While we'd expect the Galaxy S23 models to outperform the Galaxy A54 in all areas, it might have an advantage in offering microSD support. In the past this model has, allowing for easy expansion of storage.

We're also expecting a big battery - and often this is one of the Galaxy A's strong points: with lower power demands and lower display brightness, as well as the sizeable capacity, it will often outlast the Galaxy S models.

Camera

Galaxy A54: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, 32MP selfie (rumoured)

Galaxy S23: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto, 12MP selfie

When it comes to the cameras, we'd expect the Galaxy A54 to take a hit: it will likely offer many of the same features, but won't necessarily offer the same quality when it comes to the results. For example, we're not expecting the Galaxy A54 to offer Expert RAW functions and it may not be as adept at low light photography.

In terms of the camera hardware, the biggest omission is the telephoto lens. Instead the Galaxy 54 is likely to have a macro lens - which generally speaking aren't worth having. However, with a decent main camera and ultrawide, there's no shortage of opportunities for creative capture.

Although we're still working with rumours, it's pretty safe to say that the Galaxy A54 won't match the performance of the Galaxy S23 - but it might offer a core experience that is good enough for many users.

Summing up

The Samsung Galaxy S is designed as a showcase of what Samsung can achieve. While the S23 and S23+ don't quite reach to the heights of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's the Galaxy S23+ that's most closely comparable to the forthcoming Galaxy A54.

That mostly comes down to size. With an uplift in design, we're expecting the Galaxy A54 to have a design closer to the Galaxy S23+, be about the same size, but take a step-down in the quality of the materials used.

We're expecting a great display on the Galaxy A54, close in performance to the Galaxy S23, but not quite as technically proficient. We're expecting the Galaxy A54 to offer better battery life, but not have the core power to match the performance of the Galaxy S23. However, at around half the price, it might hit those core essentials that people are after: good design, enough power, a great display with decent size, good battery life and an IP rating to keep it protected.

We'll update this comparison with more accurate details once the Galaxy A54 has launched.