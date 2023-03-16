Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Our top choice The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a design that matches the Galaxy S23+, whilst also hitting a range of essential features: it's waterproof, there's a good main camera, a great display and likely enough power and battery so it doesn't feel compromised. Pros Great display and design Lovely design MicroSD support Cons Too soon to tell £449 at Samsung (UK)

Samsung updated its A-series of Galaxy smartphones with the launch of the Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 in March 2023. The former succeeds the excellent mid-range Galaxy A53, while the latter replaces the Galaxy A33, and both sit below the flagship Galaxy S23 range.

You can read all about how the Galaxy A54 compares to the Galaxy S23 in our separate comparison feature, but here we are focusing on how the two latest A-series models compare to each other to help you work out which is right for you and which you should choose.

In the market for a Samsung Galaxy smartphone but the Galaxy S series is too expensive? You're in the right place. Here is how the Galaxy A54 compares to the Galaxy A34 and which you should choose.

Specs, availability and price

The Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Galaxy A34 were both announced on 15 March 2023, with pre-orders opening up immediately in certain regions, including the UK. Availability is expected to happen towards the end of March, with select markets in Europe and Southeast Asia first on the list.

The Galaxy A54 comes in four colour options of Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome White. It starts at £449 in the UK, €489 in Europe and $449 in the US. The Galaxy A34 comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet and Awesome Silver. It starts at £349 in the UK and €389 in Europe.

In terms of specs, there aren't huge differences between the two models, as you can see in the table below. The Galaxy A34 is a little bigger with a slightly larger display, while the A54 has a more advanced processor under its hood, a better camera system and a more modern design. It's not all about hardware though, with the experience and feel of these devices often accounting for more than numbers on a page.



Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A34 5G SoC Exynos 1380 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Display 6.4-inch, Super AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz 6.6-inch, Super AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz RAM 8GB 6/8GB Storage 128/256GB, microSD up to 1TB 128/256GB, microSD up to 1TB Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Front camera 13MP, f/2.2 13MP, f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP main f/1.9 OIS, 12MP ultra wide f/2.2, 5MP macro f/2.4 48MP main f/1.9 OIS, 8MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 5MP macro f/2.4 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm, 199g Charging 25W wired 25W wired IP Rating IP67 IP67 Price From £449 From £349

Design and build

The Samsung Galaxy A54 features an almost identical design to the flagship Galaxy S23, which is one of its biggest appeals. You're getting flagship looks for mid-range prices. The Galaxy A34 then follows suit, though in place of the glass rear, it has what Samsung calls a "Glasstic" rear. This is essentially plastic finished in matte but it looks and feels lovely so you don't lose much by opting for the A34 over the A54 in this sense, though the A54 is the more premium of the two.

Both the A54 and the A34 have three individual lenses in the top left corner of their rears with no surrounding housing, like the S23 models also offer. There is quite a big difference on the front of these two devices though. The Galaxy A54 has a punch hole camera at the top of its display, which delivers a clean and modern design, while the A34 opts for a waterdrop notch to house the front camera, making it look a little dated.

Both the Galaxy A54 and A34 are IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and as mentioned above, they both come in four colour options, though these vary very slightly between the two models with the A54 featuring a white model in place of the A34's silver option.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a slightly larger display compared to the Galaxy A54, but they both deliver large Super AMOLED screens, making for a great experience across both models. They are both flat displays, like you'll find on the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+, but as we mentioned, the A54 has a punch hole cut out at the top, while the A34 opts for a waterdrop design.

The Galaxy A54 has a 6.4-inch display, matching that of the Galaxy S23+, while the Galaxy A34 bumps this up to a 6.6-inch display. Both have a Full HD+ resolution, whilch means the pixel density is slightly sharper on the Galaxy A54, though you'd be unlikely to notice the small difference between the two with the human eye. Both are sharp and crisp based on our experience so far, with plenty of detail.

The two devices also offer the same 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A54 has a peak brightess of 1000nits, though Samsung hasn't specificed if this is the same for the A34, so we suspect the A54 will offer the brighter display overall.

Hardware and battery

The Samsung Galaxy A54 runs on the Exynos 1380, while the Galaxy A34 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, as you can see from the spec table a little higher up this page. Both should perform well, with Samsung claiming the A54 offers a 20 per cent boost in CPU and 26 per cent boost in graphics over the Galaxy A53, which is a great performer day-to-day. The Exynos 1380 is a slightly more advanced chip compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 running on a 5nm process over a 6nm so the A54 is expected to deliver better performance overall, but both should be more than capable for general everyday tasks.

The Galaxy A54 has a little more RAM, though both the A54 and the A34 have the same storage options and both have microSD support for storage expansion up to 1TB - soemthing the Galaxy S23 models don't offer.

When it comes to battery, there's the same capacity under both hoods, though battery performance is impacted by a number of factors, including display and processor so while you're likely to get similar run times between these two models, Samsung promises a couple more hours from the Galaxy A34. There's 25W wired charging on both, which isn't the fastest charging you'll see, even in the mid-range market, but between these two models specifically, you're getting the same experience.

Cameras

While many of the general specifications between the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are similar, the camera specifications are slightly different, with the A54 offering the more capable configuration on paper. The camera is typically the department that you'll see the biggest compromise in when it comes to cost. For the A54, you'll find a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is supported by a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The A34 meanwhile, has a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, supported by an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and the same 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture as the A54. It's also the same specification as the A33 so it's likely the A34 will deliver a similar performance, which will be a slight step down from the A54.

Both have a 13-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture so the selfie capabilities and experience should be the same between these two models.

Samsung Galaxy A54 vs A34: Which should you choose?

There aren't huge differences in terms of specifications between the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34, but if your budget allows, the Galaxy A54 is the device we would recommend. You get a more premium build quality, a more advanced processor, a little extra RAM and a more capable camera offering, which means overall, it is expected to be the better all-round performer compared to the A34.

If your budget doesn't quite stretch to the Galaxy A54 however, the Galaxy A34 still has a lovely matte finish on its rear, coupled with a large display and a big battery so it's still expected to deliver when it comes to day-to-day tasks. The camera results will probably be ok in good lighting, you still get storage expansion via microSD and we're still expecting it to be a more than capable device so if it's at the top of your budget, it's likely to be a good option.