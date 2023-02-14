The unannounced Samsung Galaxy A54 has popped up on the company's official support website ahead of what is expected to be an imminent unveiling.

Samsung hasn't yet confirmed when it will announce the replacement for the Galaxy A53, but the phone's arrival on the company's own website would suggest that it isn't likely to be too long before something is made official.

The new website appearance was first spotted by GalaxyClub and it appears on the support area of Samsung's online presence in Europe. There, Samsung explains how people can use their new phone as well as alerting them as to the repairability score of the device itself.

On that score, things are pretty positive. The Galaxy A54 received a repairability score of 8.4, a number that is a little higher than the new Galaxy S23's 8.2. Whether or not that will have any impact on people's buying decisions remains to be seen, but it's unlikely any potential Galaxy S23 owners will choose the mid-range Galaxy A54 because of its repairability score.

While Samsung hasn't confirmed anything in terms of specifications, we're fairly confident based on leaks that the Galaxy A54 will sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. On the inside, there will be an Exynos 1380 as well as 6GB of RAM, with storage options going up to 256GB. Camera-wise, expect a 50-megapixel main camera as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide. Things are rounded out by a 5-megapixel macro camera. A 5,000mAh battery should keep the Galaxy A54 running for a good long while, too.

As for when the Galaxy A54 will be unveiled, we don't yet know. But the smart money seems to be on something being announced during the Mobile World Congress 2023 event that kicks off at the end of February. The event itself runs from 27 February to 2 March 2023 and takes place in Barcelona.