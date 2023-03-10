Samsung has confirmed the launch date for the next phone in its A-series - thought to be the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

It has posted an online save-the-date invite on the Indian version of its website. It reveals that the forthcoming handset will be officially announced on 16 March 2023 at 12pm, which we presume is IST (Indian Standard Time) so 6.30am GMT, 11.30pm PDT.

Samsung has also unveiled a few details about the 2023 A series models. They will be IP67 rated, so water and dustproof. The front screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, too.

The dedicated webpage also states that the unnamed phone will come with "advanced features for India" and that it will "amp up your nights", thanks to "blur-free low-light nightography". Several pictures have been posted as well.

You can enter your details on the page itself to be notified of more. Pocket-lint will also be covering the launch and anything else that appears on the build up. It's unclear whether the also rumoured Samsung Galaxy A34 will make an appearance at the same time.

As for previous speculation on the A54, a specs leak this week revealed that it'll be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chipset and come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ SAMOLED display. That gives it a pixel resolution of 2220 x 1080. It'll also have a 120Hz refresh rate.

There will be a triple-camera system on the rear, with a 50-megapixel main camera featuring optical image stabilisation, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. Its battery will be 5,000mAh.

Online tipster Yogesh Brar also posted on Twitter that he expects the price to be under 40,000 rupee, so around £400 / $490.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 will have a slightly bigger screen, it is thought, and will be about $100 cheaper. It'll run on a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip instead. We just don't know whether it'll be launched at the same time as things stand.