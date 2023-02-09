With Samsung expected to announce the Galaxy A54 in the next few weeks a new leak might just have outed the colours and storage configurations that will be on offer.

Samsung hasn't yet confirmed the phone that everyone is talking about now that the Galaxy S23 series is official. But that doesn't mean that we don't know anything about it. Assuming the latest round of leaks is accurate, of course.

The latest leak comes via Twitter tipster SnoopyTech who says that there will be four colour options for the Galaxy A54.

Awesome White

Awesome Graphite

Awesome Lime

Awesome Violet

Some of those colours sound very much more awesome than others, but we'll have to see these things in the flesh before we can make any kind of judgement. For now, we're going to go with that Awesome Violet as our favourite - even though we've never seen the thing.

The same tipster says that we can look forward to two memory configuration options for the unannounced phone. Both will come with 8GB of RAM, but buyers will choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage.

Other rumours that we've seen in the past suggest that the Galaxy A54 will ship with a 6.4-inch display that supports an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, previous benchmarks for the phone point to it shipping with an octa-core Exynos 1380 chip and 6GB of RAM. That might suggest that there is a version of the Galaxy A54 with less RAM than our tipster expects, or perhaps something is amiss. We'll find out soon enough.

Other bits and pieces of information include a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. MySmartPrice also notes that there might be a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro camera thrown in there somewhere, also.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy A54 officially within a matter of weeks, of course, so we'll have some proper answers soon enough. Expect more leaks before then too.