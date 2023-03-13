A video has appeared on YouTube that purportedly shows the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones being unboxed. Unrelated postings on a retail site also reveals many of the key specifications.

Expected to launch officially this Thursday, 16 March - with Samsung having posted a save the date invite - the handsets have been leaked several times before. However, considering how close we are to launch, there's little doubt on the validity of the devices shown in the video.

As with hands-on images of the Pixel 7a, which also leaked today, the video originates from Vietnam and shows the A54 in a yellowish green colour, which has previously leaked under the name "Awesome Lime". The A34 model seems to be silver, but with a shimmer. It has previously been linked with the "Aura Glow" colourway of the Galaxy Note 10 and does look similar.

One main difference between the phones that's apparent in the clip is that the A54 will come will a top-centre hole-punch cutout for the front camera, while the A34 has a teardrop notch.

There are other differences between them, too, which have been detailed by early listings on the website of German retailer Media Markt (via MySmartPrice).

It states that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will come with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with a FHD+ (2340 x 1080) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be capable of 1,000nits of brightness.

Samsung's own 8-core Exynos 1380 chipset powers the device.

The triple-lens system on the rear will feature a main 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 5-megapixel macro. There will be a 32-megapixel camera on the front. RAM and storage options will be 6 / 8GB and 128 / 256GB respectively.

It will come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Security is through an under-display fingerprint scanner, while the handset will be dual SIM. There's IP67 water and dust proofing.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will have a slightly larger display, at 6.6-inches, but with the same resolution and refresh rate. It runs on the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.

Its rear camera is also triple-lens but with a slightly different setup - 48-megapixel main with OIS, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro. The front camera will sport 13-megapixels. The rest of its specs are identical.

Prices are €499 ($535 / £440) for the A54, €389.90 ($418 / £344) for the A34.