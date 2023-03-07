A new leak reveals the hardware specs for Samsung's upcoming mid-range devices, as well as a potential launch date.

Rumours have been ramping up surrounding Samsung's upcoming mid-range devices, the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

They're said to be launching soon, with the latest leak suggesting they'll surface on March 16 2023.

The news comes courtesy of seasoned tipster Yogesh Brar, who tweeted the full specifications.

The Galaxy A54 will be packing Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chip, a slight upgrade from the Exynos 1280 that was used in the A53.

The Galaxy A34, meanwhile, will be using MediaTek's Dimensity 1080, the same chip found in the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus.

The A54 is expected to come with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro snapper.

Its predecessor boasts a 64MP main shooter, but as we all know, the megapixel count isn't everything. We don't have the details yet, but we're betting the A54 will have a physically larger sensor, which will result in better image fidelity.

The A34 is a slight step down across most of the camera array, it has a 48MP main with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide and the same 5MP macro camera. These specs appear to match the previous model, the A33.

There has been no mention of the selfie cameras, but we'd expect them to at least match, if not beat, the previous models. The A53 has a 32MP selfie camera that's capable of 4K 30fps video recording, while the A33 has a 13MP front-facing snapper.

Both models are said to house ample 5,000 mAh battery packs, another feature that is carried over from the last generation.

The leak says we can expect the Galaxy A34 to retail for under 30,000 INR, which equates to around $365. The Galaxy A54 is said to come in at under 40,000 INR, or about $490.

If this all proves correct, we won't have long to wait before we find out more about these affordable handsets, and we're looking forward to it.