Waiting for more information on Samsung's Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34? You've come to the right place.

Samsung might have shipped the entire Galaxy S23 lineup already this year but it is far from finished with the releases. Now we have more details on when we can expect the company to announce its next phones - the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34.

If reports are accurate we can now expect Samsung to announce both the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 on 15 March 2023. That's just around the corner and while we've seen a few leaks for both phones here and there, it will still be good to see them made official. Leaks are great, but there's nothing quite like an official specifications sheet with Samsung's logo at the top.

That launch date comes via a post on Twitter by @OnLeaks, an account that has a somewhat reliable record with these things. However, it's very much worth noting that they did say that they won't "vouch this one by 100%," before adding that they "heard from a quite reliable source that Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 on March 15."

If that's what actually happens we can expect two phones to be announced pretty soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chipset. Other interesting numbers include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 50-megapixel main camera is the most interesting one of the three that we're told to expect.

Moving on to the budget Samsung Galaxy A34, that'll have a 6.6-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate, MySmartPrice notes. A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip will handle processing, while 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage round out the main internal specs. A 48-megapixel main camera is expected to be joined by a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

How much of that will turn out to be on the money? We only have to wait a few days to find out - assuming this report is true, that is.