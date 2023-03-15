Samsung's Galaxy A series is one of its best sellers, offering access to all that Samsung goodness, but without the cost of the flagship Galaxy S models.

The company has announced the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G, two new mid-range devices - and the most noticeable thing is how much they look like the Galaxy S23.

Flip these phones over and you'll find that Samsung has reduced the cameras, now offering three distinct lenses on the rear - rather than four that adorned the previous models. In doing so, Samsung can adopt the same design as the Galaxy S - and that's likely to be popular with buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is the more powerful of these two devices, with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Like the Galaxy S, it has a 120Hz refresh rate, but it's also offering a 1000 nits brightness, so there's plenty of punch.

The rear of this model is Gorilla Glass and there's an IP67 protection rating, so it's a serious device, while the Exynos 1380 hardware with 8GB RAM promises a 26 per cent graphics boost over the previous model, so it should be a decent phone for gaming too. It also hangs on to microSD card support, so it's going to be easy to expand the storage.

When it comes to the camera, there's a 50-megapixel main camera, and Samsung's focus here is on giving you a larger sensor with larger pixels for better low-light performance. A 5000mAh battery should see you through the day.

It is joined by a more affordable sibling, the Galaxy A34 5G. This model has a plastic back - or Glastic as Samsung calls it - which has a matte rather than glossy finish. It's actually a really good-looking phone.

There are a couple of areas where the Galaxy A34 makes compromises, like the Infinity-U display, so it has a notch rather than a punch hole for the front camera. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 hardware. But this still provides a small performance boost over the phone this new model replaces - the Galaxy A33. For this model there's a 48-megapixel main sensor here, but still a triple camera system with ultrawide and macro lenses.

The aim of these phones is to offer the Samsung Galaxy experience at more affordable prices and that's what's achieved. There's a lot of goodness in these devices, while being about half the price of the Galaxy S. That's what makes them so popular - and the real advantage of these new designs is that most people won't know you opted for a cheaper device.

That Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are available to pre-order now, with the A54 from £449 in the UK and the A34 from £349 in the UK.