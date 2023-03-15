The Samsung Galaxy A series has been popular with customers, giving access to all those Samsung features, while avoiding the sort of prices that come with the flagship Galaxy S.

And the 2023 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is closer to the top-tier Galaxy S23 models than we've previously seen. So what does this phone have to offer?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G First impressions The Samsung Galaxy A54 has a design that matches the Galaxy S23+, giving appeal to this mid-range phone. But the real appeal is in hitting a range of essential features: it's waterproof, there's a good main camera, a great display and likely enough power and battery so it doesn't feel compromised. Pros Great display

Great design

IP67 protection

microSD card support Cons Too soon to tell See on Samsung (US) See on Samsung (UK)

Design and build

158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g

IP67, Glass rear

The first thing that will strike you about the Galaxy A54 5G is how much it looks like the Galaxy S23+. It's just about the same size as the model from Samsung's flagship range and the camera design is now the same on these devices.

That's seen Samsung move away from the island it used on previous Galaxy A models to three separate lenses, ringed with a metallic finish. Unless you look closely, you can't tell the difference between the design of these phones. Sure, the Galaxy A is a little softer, so the Galaxy S is still a higher quality fit and finish, but if you wanted to buy in the mid-range without anyone knowing, the Galaxy A54 is the way to do it.

The rear of the phone is now glass, upgraded from the plastic - or "Glastic" finish of the Galaxy A53 - with a glossy shine to it. There are four colours including graphite, white, lime and violet, so plenty of choice.

The Galaxy A54 also continues the trend of these mid-range devices offering IP67 protection, which isn't something you always get in more affordable devices. It means that, despite the step down, it's still a decent package.

Display and hardware

6.4in, Super AMOLED, Full HD+, 120Hz

Exynos 1380, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage + microSD

5000mAh, 25W charging

There's a 6.4-inch display on the front and first impressions are great. It's a Super AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, boosted by the 120Hz refresh rate to keep motion nice and smooth. Colours have that typical Samsung saturation to them, while the Galaxy A54 has boosted the brightness to 1000 nits to better cut through reflects on sunny days.

We've not tested this display to a great extent, but experience with the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A52 gives us confidence that this too will be a great display. There's a punch hole for the front camera, marking this phone apart from the slightly cheaper Galaxy A34 5G with a notch for the camera that launches alongside it.

The internal hardware is updated from the previous generation to the Exynos 1380, which Samsung says delivers a 20 per cent CPU boost and a 26 per cent graphics boost over the last version of this phone. Again, we haven't been able to test the performance of this new device, but we found the old phone to be plenty fast in day-to-day tasks, so we have high hopes.

There's also been a move up to 8GB RAM for all models, with the option of 128 or 256GB storage, while still offering microSD support up to 1TB. That's going to make it really easy to expand the storage if you want to carry more music, movies or photos, for example.

Finally the battery is a 5000mAh cell, supporting 25W charging. This isn't hugely fast as Samsung hasn't been chasing faster speeds as you might find from OnePlus or Xiaomi, but we're expecting this phone to last a good long time, up to 2 days.

6 Images

Close

Of course, we'll be fully testing and updating our first impressions as soon as we can.

Cameras

Main: 50MP, f/1.8, OIS

Ultrawide: 12MP, f/2.2

Macro: 5MP, f/2.4

Front: 32MP, f/2.2

The Galaxy A54 5G makes a couple of encouraging changes to the previous iteration of this phone. Firstly, it has moved from a quad camera system to a triple. That's seen the depth sensor dropped and we've long argued against these junk sensors that just bulk up the numbers rather than actually delivering any sort of benefit.

The main camera here has a new 50-megapixel sensor and there are a couple of important details explaining why Samsung has made this change over the Galaxy A53. It's now a larger sensor overall (moving from 1/1.7in to 1/1.56in) while the pixels themselves are also bigger (from 0.8µm to 1.0µm). These moves are all designed to help the Galaxy A54 perform better in low light.

The ultrawide is a useful addition, but we're less excited about macro lenses in general - they are nowhere near as useful as a telephoto lens, but on this level of phone, it's rare to get anything other than digital zoom.

Of course the camera is packed with features, but as to the overall performance, we've not been able to test anything to any great degree. A definitive appraisal of the camera will follow when we fully review the phone.

First impressions

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G makes quite a few moves to offer an appealing package for anyone who can't quite stretch to buying a flagship phone - and coming in at around half the price, it represents good value for money. The shift in design makes it hard to distinguish from the flagship phone and that's likely to be popular: design needn't be a barrier to buying a Galaxy A device.

There's a great display with plenty of brightness and offering 120Hz, while we except the updated internals to offer a nice smooth performance for day-to-day use, backed by a decent battery life.

Of course we still need to fully test and explore what the Galaxy A54 5G has to offer, but first impressions are positive.