The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is Samsung's mid-range phone, sitting under the Galaxy S23+, but looking almost identical to that flagship device.

The phone has only just been announced and it's now available for pre-order, but the best part is that Samsung is throwing in a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 headphones completely free. That's a £139 set of true wireless headphones if you pre-order the phone in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Free Galaxy Buds 2 The Galaxy A Series is one of Samsung's most popular and the A54 offers a great display, quality build and plenty of power at a compelling price. The bundled Galaxy Buds 2 make for the complete package. £449 on Amazon (UK) £449 on Samsung.com (UK)

This offer is available until 25 April, according to Samsung's details, but you have a choice of retailers to buy it from, with Amazon and others also offering the deal.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is the 2023 mid-range phone from Samsung and you'll notice that around the back the design is basically identical to the flagship Galaxy S23+. It's about the same size too, with a great AMOLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

This device is upgraded from the 2022 Galaxy A53 5G, so you can expect more power, while also being a higher build quality. That rear panel is Gorilla Glass 5, while the phone also carries an IP67 protection rating - so you're getting a lot of phone for your money.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are also a great set of headphones. Naturally there's an ecosystem advantage hear as they are designed to work seamlessly with your Samsung device, offering a great compact design and active noise cancellation.

There are plenty of features offered, making these headphones a great companion for your Galaxy A54 5G.

While the headphones were released in 2021 - and don't quite compete with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro - the phone will be generally available from 23 March 2023. The phone launches on Android 13 with One UI 5.1, so you're getting the very latest Samsung experience.

There are a range of colours for the phone and the headphones, so head over and take your pick.