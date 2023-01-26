An original announcement date came and went, but it's appeared on yet another certification site.

We've seen details on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G pop up online a few times over the last month, but a speculated launch date came and went with nary a sight of the actual phone. It was tipped to be announced earlier in January, but that turned out to be the entry-level A14 instead.

Surely we'll see the A54 unveiled soon though, as it has appeared on yet another certification website - this time owned by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

A Samsung device of the name SM-A546E has been approved by the regulator for use in the States and discovered by MySmartPrice. It lists its connectivity tech as being capable of Wi-Fi 6E (hence the last couple of digits in the product's codename). This means it should provide a stable and superfast connection to Wi-Fi across multiple bands.

MySmartPrice / FCC

It's a 5G phone, of course, and will come with Bluetooth. There's not a lot more to be learned from the posting, considering its more to ratify its communications hardware. However, we've heard a little more on it in the past that suggests it'll be a very decent mid-ranger.

It will come with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it is said. And, it'll be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1380 chipset partnered with 8GB of RAM.

Reportedly, there will be a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear alongside a 12-megapixel cam for ultra-wide shots. The front will house a 32-megapixel selfie cam.

Its previous appearance was on a certification website in India, which shows that it will at the very least be available there (as well as the United States). We would imagine it'll come to the UK and Europe too, considering it looks to be a direct replacement to the Samsung Galaxy A53.

We don't know for sure when it will be announced though. Samsung is hosting its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 on 1 February, but that will focus on its flagship phone range, the Galaxy S23 series. The rest of the presentation is likely to concentrate on the new Galaxy Book 3 series laptops. We're not sure there's space for the A54 as well.