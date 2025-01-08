Summary The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is launching in the US on January 9 for $200.

The budget-friendly device has an upgraded design and camera over the Galaxy A15.

Samsung is promising six years of OS and security updates for the device.

While all eyes might be on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 series, the company is about to launch its latest affordable device for consumers on a budget.

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy A16 5G will be available in the US starting January 9. The phone will cost just $200 and be an entry point to Samsung's Galaxy series of devices for consumers on a budget. The phone features an upgraded design and a more powerful camera than its predecessor, the Galaxy A15.

The Galaxy A16 was already released in some European countries last year. Samsung promises six years of OS and security updates for the device, an improvement over the A15, which offered only four years of software support.

Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy A16 5G The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is the company's latest budget-friendly device. Brand Samsung SoC Exynos 1330 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED RAM 4GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh Front camera 13-megapixel IP Rating IP54 Price $200 Expand See more at Samsung

Related Samsung is apparently desperately still trying to make Bixby a thing Samsung is expected to announce some big changes coming to Bixby thanks to AI at its Galaxy Unpacked event.

The A16 is a decent upgrade over the A15

Its display is larger with thinner bezels

Samsung / Pocket-lint

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G features a 6.7-inch display, slightly larger than the A15's 6.5-inch panel, but its specs remain the same: it's a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel with 800 nits of brightness. Overall, the A16 is slimmer and has thinner bezels, giving it a more modern look. It has an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, which can withstand being sprayed with water from any direction.

The A16 has a triple camera setup on the back of the phone, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a five-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a two-megapixel macro lens. The front-facing camera is 13-megapixels. The A16 has an Exynos 1330 processor and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25-watt fast charging.

The Galaxy A16 5G will be available in the US starting January 9 for $200. The A16 will have 4GB of RAM and be offered in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB. It has a MicroSD card slot, so it's possible to expand the device's storage, and it has a 3.5mm headphone jack. If you’re waiting for Samsung’s new flagship devices, you won’t have to standby for long. The company is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.