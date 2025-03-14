Summary

  • The Samsung Galaxy S25+ is a powerful smartphone that doesn't differ much from its predecessors.
  • This phone features a top-notch processor, vibrant display, and lengthy battery life. It's also thinner and lighter than the S24+.
  • Samsung may have played it safe with the S25+, but given its hardware and feature set, including One UI 7 and Galaxy AI, the result is an effortlessly solid yet unremarkable smartphone.

When I started writing this story about the Galaxy S25+ , the first time I typed the name of the phone, I accidentally wrote the Galaxy S24+ , which I feel perfectly captures my thoughts about the device. After using the Samsung Galaxy S25+ for over a month, I can confidently say this is a great phone that offers a lot of value. However, it's also fair to say that Samsung played it extremely safe with this year's refresh .

On the outside, if you said this was a Samsung Galaxy S23+ or S24+, I would believe you -- the main difference between the S25+ and its predecessors isn't really on the outside; it's on the inside. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, specifically customized for the Galaxy S25 series.

The S25+ is just a powerhouse. Never once did I experience a hiccup or slowdown when playing a game, multitasking, or browsing. It's the smoothest experience I've ever had using a Samsung device, and I can't praise it enough. But, chipset aside, compared to the Galaxy S24+ or even the S23+, there isn't much new happening here.

Galaxy S25 Ultra display against a wall.
The definition of a refresh

Small refinements do make a difference

Samsung Galaxy S25+ cameras.

Samsung's big focus this year with the Galaxy S25 series was its new Galaxy AI features and One UI 7, so when I first saw the spec sheet for the Galaxy S25 series, I wasn't surprised to see how similar it was to last year’s models. The Galaxy S25+ shares the same screen, cameras, and overall design as the S24+, a flat frame with rounded corners. However, there are two small but noticeable improvements the S25+ has that make the in-hand experience much better.

The S25+ is 7 grams lighter and 0.6mm thinner than the S24+, and I found the device very comfortable to hold and use for long periods. I'm usually a fan of smaller handsets, but my experience with the S25+ impressed me, and in the future, I can see myself opting for larger handsets if they're lighter and thinner like the S25+.

While the S25+ has the same display as the S24+, given its high quality, it isn't much of a bummer that it hasn't changed.

Focusing on the display, what makes this a plus phone is its larger 6.7-inch Dynamic OLED 2X display, which has a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. I have spent every night for the past month watching TV shows and YouTube videos on it, and there's no question that it is a beautiful and vivid display. While the S25+ has the same display as the S24+, given its high quality, it isn't much of a bummer that it hasn't changed. However, it is disappointing that the anti-reflective coating the S25 Ultra features hasn't trickled down to the S25+. Hopefully, the S26 series corrects this mistake.

The S25+ has the same battery as the S24+, a 4,900mAh battery that is slightly smaller than the S25 Ultra's 5,000mAh battery. I never had any issues with the device's battery life, which continuously impressed me. After a full day of use, including texting, doomscrolling social media, browsing the web, taking photos, and watching YouTube videos, I always found myself with 20-30 percent charge left.

A Samsung Galaxy S25 next to a blurred out phone with question marks over it.
One UI 7 and Galaxy AI

Useful but not earth-shattering

Samsung Galaxy S25+ One UI 7.

Another out-of-the-box enhancement this year for the Galaxy S25 series is One UI 7 based on Android 15, which introduces a host of improvements, including cleaner animations, a revamped notifications center, redesigned app icons, and an overhauled user interface. So far, a month into using the Galaxy S25+, I have no complaints about One UI 7, and I like how its design philosophy resembles iOS 18 -- coming from an iPhone 14 Pro , it made switching to the S25+ much easier.

One of my favorite new features is the Now Bar -- Samsung's version of Dynamic Island , essentially -- which lets you display live notifications and music on your lock screen. I found this particularly handy for managing Spotify playback controls on the fly. I also liked how, if you follow any sports teams on Google, the scores for their games are displayed live on the Now Bar, which I used for keeping up with the Toronto Maple Leafs when I couldn't watch a game.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Now Brief.

Now Brief is also prompted in the Now Bar, letting you quickly open your briefing. I was excited about Now Brief when the Galaxy S25 series was announced. However, after using it now for a month, I can say it's pretty useless. All it did for me every day was tell me the weather and my calendar, two things I was already very aware of. Sometimes, it would recommend me a random Spotify Playlist, too, but I never found any of them worth listening to.

One UI 7 will roll out to older Galaxy S series devices beginning in April, meaning it won't be a significant selling feature for the S25+ for much longer.

The only other Galaxy AI feature I played around with was Magic Eraser in the photos app, and I was genuinely impressed with how good it is at editing objects and people out of photos. You can't even tell that some of the pictures have been edited.

One UI 7 will roll out to older Galaxy S series devices beginning in April, meaning it won't be a significant selling feature for the S25+ for much longer. However, it's worth noting that the phone already includes it right out of the box.

Android smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, and Google side by side
The Galaxy S25+ is a great phone

Playing it safe wasn't that bad of a thing after all

Samsung Galaxy S25+ in-hand outside with trees in the background.

Compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra , the S25+ does not get enough of the spotlight it deserves. If you can live without the S Pen and the better camera array, I'd argue the S25+ is a smarter buy over the S25 Ultra. For $1,000, you get a fast smartphone with a vivid screen, excellent battery life, good cameras, and modern AI features that will only improve with time.

If you can snag the Galaxy S25+ on sale, it offers even better value. I've already seen the phone go on sale for $800. That's $200 off already, and the phone has only been out for just over a month. While that deal has ended, I'm sure more great deals will come in the future.

This year, Samsung played it safe with the S25+, resulting in an effortlessly solid yet unremarkable smartphone that reliably gets the job done.

The Galaxy S25+ might not be the most revolutionary smartphone available, but it represents a consistent evolution of Samsung's innovations in the Galaxy S series in recent years. This year, Samsung played it safe with the S25+, resulting in an effortlessly solid yet unremarkable smartphone that reliably gets the job done. If you have an S23+ or older, in my opinion, the jump alone in performance is worth it. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to launch in mid-April, so I'm also really curious to see how the S25+ compares to it.

