The days of the best projectors doing nothing more than taking an image and throwing it onto a big screen are long gone, and Samsung's latest Freestyle projector is a prime example of that. Sure, it's a projector, but it's also a cloud gaming hub as well.

Dubbed the Samsung Freestyle Gen 2, this new projector is now available for preorder at $799.99 which is a $100 price drop on the original version. That's despite it gaining the aforementioned cloud gaming capabilities that make the Freestyle Gen 2 stand out in a market that isn't short of competition. The gist is simple — so long as you have an internet connection, this projector will let you enjoy big-screen gaming anywhere, any time.

Freestyle gaming

The projection part of the Freestyle 2 gets you a Full HD resolution and the ability to create an image between 30 and 100 inches. There's also a built-in cradle that owners can use to get the perfect angle no matter whether the unit is mounted on the ceiling or stood on the floor. There's even a speaker system that promises 360-degree sound for "an immersive audio experience." And because the Freestyle 2 is designed to work almost anywhere, it has a battery-powered option - although that's an additional purchase.

The real magic of course comes from the smarts the Freestyle 2 has to offer. That's all built on the Tizen OS software that brings all of the usual Samsung smart TV functionality to this new projector. You can stream content from YouTube, Twitch, Spotify, and other platforms as you'd expect. But gaming is where the fun really starts.

Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 $800 at Samsung

Samsung's press release says that more than 3,000 streaming games are available from a range of partners including all of the big names as well as some not-so-big. Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut are all available, we're told.

The Samsung Freestyle 2 is available for preorder direct from Samsung now. It'll cost $799.99 once it goes on sale on 30 August. Those who do preorder will also get a water and dust-resistant case for storing their new projector. Everyone who buys one later will have to hand over $59.99, though.