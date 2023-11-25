Samsung FRAME QLED LS03 Series $978 $1498 Save $520 Samsung's Frame TV is a TV like no other, able to shapeshift into a piece of art when switched off, and blend in seamlessly with your home decor. But switch it on, and you have all the picture quality of Samsung's bright, punchy QLED technology. It's easy to see why this is a bestseller - and now at a better price than ever. $978 on Amazon (55in) $1450 at Walmart (65in) $1998 on Amazon (75in) $2000 at Best Buy (75in)

If you've had your eye on Samsung's amazing Frame TV, there's no better time to buy than now, with some incredible deals across all screen sizes for Cyber Monday.

You'll save the biggest money on the larger screen sizes - Best Buy and Amazon have slashed $1000 off the price of the 75-inch and 85-inch models, but Walmart has the best deal on the 65-inch size, which is at its cheapest ever price - just $1449, saving you $548.

The 55-inch version drops to under $1000 too, down from $1498 to $978, a saving of $520.

Should you buy the Samsung Frame TV?

If you're looking for a way to disguise the big black rectangle in your room, Samsung's Frame TV could be the perfect solution.

When it's up on the wall (it can be standmounted too, but looks best when you put it on the wall), it can show a selection of art, with a clever matte display that means it really can pass for a picture to those who don't know. I love the fact you can even customise the bezel to different finishes of frame too, to make it really match your decor.

The TV itself looks great too - it's a 4K TV using QLED technology so you can expect a bright, crisp picture with punchy colour handling, producing 100 percent colour volume in the DCI-P3 color space.

It's not on the same level as Samsung's flagship sets, like the QN95C or S95C, but it isn't trying to be. This is about a new way to use and interact with your TV. You'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

It's always a bestseller over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but these prices won't hang around long. Grab the discounts while they last, once they're gone, they're gone!