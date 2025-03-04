Summary Samsung Display is showcasing a new concept device at Mobile World Congress 2025.

The device is known as the Flex Gaming handheld, and it's a portable gaming system that's able to fold in half.

I wasn't initially sold on the concept of a foldable handheld console, but the idea quickly grew on me.

Not to be outdone by the likes of Lenovo and other hardware companies at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, Samsung appears to be firing on all cylinders. The company's Display division is showcasing a novel new concept device at the famous trade show: the Flex Gaming handheld console.

The Flex Gaming concept device is physically reminiscent of other handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch and the Valve Steam Deck , but with a twist (or should I say, a bend). The Flex features a foldable OLED display, not unlike the ones found on modern book-style folding phones .

Related Lenovo's new ThinkBook 3D laptop concept is like a Nintendo 3DS, but for Zoom calls Lenovo is showing off a laptop with a glasses-free 3D display at Mobile World Congress 2025, and it feels a lot like a supersized Nintendo 3DS.

The Flex features a full set of typical gaming controls, including face and directional buttons, shoulder pads, and joysticks. To mitigate the issue of joystick protrusion, which would normally interfere with the foldability of such a device, Samsung has cleverly carved out space in the center of the face and directional buttons.

Unfortunately, I wasn't able to fold the concept device in half to test the feel of the hardware -- the product is stationary at its Mobile World Congress booth. I also couldn't get a feel for how prominent the display crease might be, as the unit is positioned in a semi-folded position.

Samsung Flex Gaming Samsung's Flex Gaming handheld is a conceptual portable gaming console with a foldable display for increased portability.

To fold or not to fold

The idea of a foldable handheld game console is growing on me

Initially, I scoffed when I heard that Samsung was demoing a foldable gaming console at MWC. I figured that just because you can engineer a device to fold in half, doesn't mean that you necessarily should. However, once I saw the conceptual product in person -- and spent some time pondering -- the idea grew on me exponentially.

Modern handheld gaming consoles are physically large, which works against their portable nature. I find the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck OLED, the Lenovo Legion Go , and other handhelds to be quite unwieldy. Even the humble Switch Lite is large and in charge when compared to portables of yesteryear, like the Game Boy Advance or the PlayStation Portable.

...I've grown excited about a theoretical gaming future dominated by foldable displays.

As such, I've grown excited about a theoretical gaming future dominated by foldable displays. The ability to enjoy high-end video games on an expansive mobile display, while keeping portability in check, is an intriguing proposition. And, unlike on foldable smartphones, where display durability is a major concern, game console displays aren't tapped and prodded at in the same way. I, for one, hope to see Samsung jump into the portable gaming market head-first, creasing loud and proud.