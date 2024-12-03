Key Takeaways The Samsung DeX app on Windows will no longer be supported after the One UI 7 update next year.

Samsung encourages users to switch to the Phone Link app on Windows instead.

The wider DeX platform itself is not affected by this change.

Samsung's highly-anticipated One UI 7 update is fast approaching. However, the update will mean the demise of one of Samsung's apps on Windows.

With the One UI 7 update, Samsung devices will no longer support the DeX app on Windows. First spotted by Android Authority, Samsung's UK website has been updated to note the app's discontinuation in a small footnote at the bottom of DeX's feature page.

"The DeX for PC on Windows OS will end support from One UI 7 version. We encourage customers to connect mobile phone and PC through the Link to Windows feature." Samsung said on its UK DeX page.

Related 7 Dex features I use everyday to improve my workflow and level-up entertainment From transforming my laptop into a lightweight laptop to the perfect vessel for sharing photos at a gathering, these are some transformative features.

The DeX platform is still alive and well

Don't confuse the DeX app on Windows with Samsung's DeX platform

Samsung/Pocket-lint

The DeX app for Windows lets users mirror their phone screen to a Windows PC and quickly transfer photos and files between the two devices. Since the app is similar to Microsoft's Phone Link, it seems Samsung has decided, with its One UI 7 update, to move away from its own app on Windows and migrate users to Phone Link.

It's important to note that this does not affect Samsung's broader DeX platform, which lets you turn your phone into a desktop PC-like environment. This change only affects the DeX app for Windows on Galaxy devices with the One UI 7 update. You can still hook up your Galaxy device to a monitor and use DeX. But if you're on Windows, Samsung recommends the Phone Link app now.

Samsung's OneUI 7 update is expected to be released in beta later this month and launch alongside the Galaxy S25 series early next year. The update looks like a visual refresh for Galaxy devices, offering new smoother animations, a redesigned Quick Panel, and new AI features.