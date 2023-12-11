Samsung 85-Inch CU8000 Series TV $1100 $1598 Save $498 With 4K resolution and tons of great apps for you to install, this Samsung TV is a steal at its current pricetag. $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy

If you're looking to invest in a present your whole family can enjoy this holiday season, we can't recommend the Samsung Cu800 TV enough as it's perfect for watching all your favorite winter movies or the holiday football games. Plus, you get to save $600 on this massive TV, which is the best discount we've ever seen for this model.

Why the 85-inch Samsung CU8000 TV is a great deal this holiday season

The holidays are right around the corner, and if you're in the market for a new TV, the Samsung C8000 should definitely be on your radar. Not only does it boast a stunning 85-inch screen, but it's also packed with features that will take your viewing experience to the next level.

Related How to stream movies and TV shows on your Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 A Quest headset isn't just for playing virtual reality games, it also offers you the ability to have a solitary movie-watching experience.

For starters, the picture quality is top-tier. The colors are so vivid, it's like you're right there in the scene. And with 4K upscaling, even older content looks better than ever. Even Home Alone will look like it was made this year.

Additionally, the sound quality promises equally impressive performance, thanks to the Q-Symphony technology that seamlessly integrates with a compatible soundbar. Combined with the Object Tracking Sound Lite, you'll feel like you're surrounded by the action on screen.

The menu navigation is also intuitive and user-friendly with easy app access. Plus, with effortless performance, there's no lag or buffering to disrupt your viewing experience.

All in all, if you want to bring home a TV that will make you feel like a million bucks without breaking the bank, the Samsung C8000 is definitely worth considering. With its stunning picture and sound quality, innovative features, and easy usability, it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser this holiday season. We're not sure the box will fit under the tree, however, so you may just have to slap a pretty bow on it and call it a day. Just make sure there's room on your wall to set this one up.