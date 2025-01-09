Summary Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S25 series is slated for launch on January 22.

As is often the case, Samsung's US division is offering early deals on the devices ahead of launch.

Interestingly, Samsung Canada is offering a far more generous pre-order bonus this time around when compared to its southward neighbor.

Just a few days ago, Samsung confirmed its intentions to launch its upcoming Galaxy S25 series of handsets at a virtual event on January 22. This Galaxy Unpacked keynote is set to be live-streamed at 10 am PT/1 pm EST on that date, via the company's official website and YouTube channel pages.

Galaxy S25 leaks and rumors have been aplenty in recent months, with tons of hype surrounding the upcoming flagship series of handsets. The devices are expected to be iterative year-over-year upgrades from a hardware perspective, but the company's refreshed OneUI software skin is shaping up to be quite the upgrade if you ask me.

To capitalize on this high energy, Samsung is offering early pre-order bonuses across the board.

To capitalize on this high energy, Samsung is offering early pre-order bonuses across the board -- both in the United States and in Canada. The tech giant's US-based promo cites perks of a $50 credit voucher, in addition to a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung gift card.

What's more interesting this time around, however, is that Samsung Canada's early reservation deal appears to blow its US equivalent out of the water. If you're a Canadian resident, a Galaxy S25 pre-order will net you a $100 e-voucher. In other words, this is double the return compared to the American promo on offer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series The release of Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is just around the corner. This year's Galaxy S25 devices are rumored to feature a more rounded design, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite, and marginal camera upgrades. Pre-order Now

Related All the Galaxy S25 leaks and rumors Samsung doesn't want you to know With the Galaxy S25 series' launch just a few weeks away, I'll break down all the rumors surrounding Samsung's upcoming flagships.

Samsung US' early Galaxy S25 promo isn't as generous as it appears on the surface

Samsung Canada's early access deal comes with fewer strings attached

Samsung

The additional $50 worth of credit in Samsung Canada's early access promo is enough to make the US version feel unremarkable by comparison. However, there's more to this story -- as it turns out, there are several strings attached to Samsung's US-based reservation deal.

Specifically, the $50 Samsung credit on offer cannot be redeemed on the Galaxy S25 series itself. Rather, the credit is applicable only for use on 'eligible products' at the time of pre-order. It's unclear which products are in fact eligible, but I'd wager to guess the list will include Galaxy Buds , Galaxy Watches , Galaxy S25 cases, AC adapters, and more.

...Samsung Canada's equivalent promo is far more lax.

Meanwhile, Samsung Canada's equivalent promo is far more lax. The $100 e-voucher becomes immediately available upon pre-order registration, and it can indeed be cashed in towards the purchase of a Galaxy S25 series device. The fine print indicates that the offer period runs from January 22 to February 9.

It's worth mentioning that Samsung Canada requires you to fill out a brief survey in order to receive your pre-order credit bonus -- unlike with the US version of the deal, Canadians have to fill out answers to four specific questions regarding AI, product categories you're interested in, and which smartphone you're currently rocking.