As March Madness approaches, Samsung aims to provide college basketball enthusiasts the ultimate viewing experience with eight TVs.

The company has introduced its new "Buzzer Beater Bundle," which includes eight high-end Samsung TVs, varying in size from 55 to 98 inches, priced at $10,000. Yes, that's right -- $10,000. This bundle is currently available on Samsung's website until March 22, 2025.

"The Buzzer Beater Bundle is customized for the season's biggest fans," Samsung said in a press release. "With 32 overlapping games on in a day across eight networks and channels, the bundle sales promotion ensures college basketball fans can stream every minute of the games without sacrificing screen size, quality or definition."

What does the Buzzer Beater Bundle include exactly?

Shockingly, no OLED TVs are included

Samsung's Buzzer Beater Bundle includes over $16,000 worth of TVs, which the company has provided a 30 percent discount on for the bundle, making it cost $10,307 in total. Here is everything the bundle includes:

One 98-inch 4K Crystal UHD TV

One 65-inch 8K NEO QLED TV

Three 65-inch 4K NEO QLED TVs

Three 55-inch 4K QLED TVs

Surprisingly, the bundle doesn't include an OLED TV, which is shocking given its $10,000 price tag. However, all the TVs support Multi View, allowing you to split the image on each TV and watch content from "multiple sources on one screen." If you want to enjoy more than eight basketball games at once, thanks to Multi View, you technically can. You could throw on the hockey game and golf as well.

The downside to this bundle is clearly how long it's going to take to set it up. Wiring and wall-mounting eight TVs sounds like a disaster waiting to happen in anybody's living room. You might end up spending more on contractors than you do on the cost of the TVs. Samsung's Buzzer Beater Bundle is available for a limited time until March 22. If you want to watch March Madness next week, there are tons of different ways.