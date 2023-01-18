Samsung's president has revealed that we'll see the Ultra DNA in additional device categories "soon".

Samsung's president and head of mobile, Dr TM Roh, has confirmed that an Ultra model in the new Samsung Galaxy S series will launch during Galaxy Unpacked on 1 February. That's not particularly surprising to anyone.

However, he has also loosely confirmed that at least one new Galaxy Book model - thought to be part of the Galaxy Book 3 series - will also launch. And it too will sport "Ultra" branding.

A blog post on Samsung's newsroom reveals his plans to expand the Ultra ethos to other devices: "The Galaxy S Ultra has truly become the pinnacle of Samsung Mobile’s innovation, a marque that stands out against everything else, and soon we’ll show you what Ultra can do in even more device categories," he writes.

This is widely thought to refer to the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, which was part of a major leak this week. In fact, it is likely to be just one of five laptops to be announced alongside the S23 series phones.

It is tipped to really up the ante when it comes to specifications and rival the highest-end MacBook Pro (as also recently announced by Apple).

Roh's blog also hints at the 200-megapixel camera for the S23 Ultra phone, with a line that states: "Our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among our Galaxy smartphones."

We've now seen what looks to be an official spec list for the device and it does allegedly include the new Samsung HP2 sensor, plus a trio of other sensors that should take the flagship model's photography skills to the next level.

We'll find out all the details during the Galaxy Unpacked event at the start of February, of course. It is certainly shaping up to be a big launch extravaganza for Samsung, even if there won't be many surprises.

Pocket-lint will bring you all the first impressions and details you'll need. You can also watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked show unfold live here. Certainly, the Samsung boss is excited about it: "I can’t wait to share what’s next with you," he posted.