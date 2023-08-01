Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September while Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup isn't likely to arrive until the early knockings of 2024. So what do they both have in common? If a new report is correct, they'll both feature a titanium-based construction for the first time.

We've been hearing rumors of Apple using titanium when building the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max for months now, but the latest word on the street (read, Twitter) is that Samsung will follow suit a few months later with its own titanium offering. That'll be the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we're told.

Titanium all around

While the titanium iPhone 15 Pro models have been a badly kept secret for a long while, this is the first time we're hearing that Samsung will go the same route for its next high-end model. The news comes via Twitter leaker Ice Universe after they tweeted a picture of the periodic table and the number 22.

A follow-up tweet confirmed that titanium is set for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to the leaker.

As for why both Apple and Samsung are going in on titanium, there are a couple of possible reasons. The first is just the plain old wow factor. Titanium is an expensive-sounding material, mainly because it is expensive. That alone could see price increases for those phones that use it, as has already been rumored in the case of Apple's handsets. But titanium is also more rigid than the materials often used in phones which could help as phones get ever thinner. A more rigid frame could help prevent an iPhone 6 Plus-like bendgate situation, for example. Titanium is also lighter than the stainless steel sometimes used on high-end phones, too. The benefits there are obvious.

Apple of course already uses titanium in its Apple Watch Ultra and will presumably do the same with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in September.

If Apple follows its usual release cadence we should expect the iPhone 15 lineup to be announced in September, so we'll get to see how it markets the move to titanium soon enough. In terms of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung will likely announce that alongside the rest of the Galaxy S24 lineup in January or February of next year.