Samsung / Pocket-lint Samsung 'The Frame' 65-inch QLED 4K TV $1598 $2196 Save $598 With a minimal profile, 4K resolution with Quantum HDR, and a matte screen which wards off glare, Samsung's 65in The Frame gives you the option to stream for hours or showcase your favourite photos and art. Paired up with a gorgeous teak frame, it's $600 off MSRP or 27 per cent off during Big Prime Deal Days. $1598 at Amazon

How do you elevate your living room or lounge into something extra special? You might want to consider picking up one of Samsung's best TVs it's currently selling. The 65-inch model of The Frame, replete with teak bezel caps, is 27 per cent or $600 off MSRP right now at $1,598 as we come into the home stretch of Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days.

Why bring home Samsung's The Frame TV this Prime Day?

Among all of the great TVs on sale this week, The Frame is a particularly splendid option that complements all sorts of environments. For those trying to fill a blank wall, the panel almost seems to float above the surface if you take advantage of the included wall mount. Capping the minimal bezels of this 64.5-inch panel is a teak frame that should give the whole package a subtle, but refined accent. The TV part is fairly impressive, too, with 4K quality and dedicated Quantum HDR processing plus a matte screen that's supposed to cut out glare - Samsung isn't kidding around when it says you'll be able to showcase art pieces on this display and have people mistake it for a physical painting.

Probably the biggest factor in getting one of these TVs today is the math: The Frame (series LS03B) in its 65-inch size typically retails at $1,998 on Amazon, but we've often seen it go down to $1,598, and that's the case during these Big Prime Deal Days. It's way less often that we see The Frame bundled with the teak bezel (MSRP: $2,198) go down to $1,598 - $600 or 27 per cent off. In fact, the last time we've seen this price was during Prime Day on 11 and 12 July. Long story short, after today, you'll probably be waiting a good while before saving as much money on such a beautiful TV.