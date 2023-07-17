Reserve at Samsung Samsung offers $50 to anyone who reserves the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Galaxy Z Flip 5. This is a good time to commit if you're looking to snag either phone. Pre-order at Samsung for $50 credit

We're coming up on the time of the year when Samsung launches new foldable smartphones again. In years past, the company has given eager customers who reserved their phones on Samsung.com some store credit that could be used for purchasing other items like accessories or other devices - not the phones themselves. This year, though, there's great news if you're in the United States looking to reserve and pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 5 and/or Fold 5: for the first time, it's offering store credit that you can put toward your phone purchase!

The amount of that Samsung.com credit is $50 - being honest, that isn't much of an incentive to draw you towards buying a new foldable smartphone, but we think it's an offer you should consider if you're on the market for an upgrade anyway in the next month or so. You'll also be able to stack this credit on top of offers from your carrier that you may be able to redeem through Samsung. If you need help making a purchase decision, you can read up on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 rumors and Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumors we've been tracking so far. The biggest generation-to-generation upgrades we might see are the vastly larger cover display on the Flip and an S Pen stylus holster built into the Fold.

We do want to hammer home the fact that this is Samsung's first time offering in-store credit for a Galaxy Z Flip or Fold device that you can use towards the phone's cost. As with previous years, you can also decide to use those $50 towards an accessory or secondary device purchase later on if you'd like. But if you'd rather find your own accessories, taking advantage of $50 you might not otherwise have is pretty darn awesome. Besides the $50 credit, ordering the phone through Samsung.com will give you access to exclusive colors, zero-interest financing over four bi-weekly payments via Klarna or 24 monthly payments directly from Samsung, and instant trade-in credit.

Check out our Galaxy Unpacked 2023 breakdown to learn about the new phones and everything else Samsung has in store - maybe you'll want a new tablet or smartwatch, too. You'll learn all the details about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 during the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 at 7 a.m. ET. But if you want the $50 in Samsung.com credit, you can put in a no-obligation reservation today - all you need to give the company is your name and email.