Summary 27-inch OLED monitors offer better contrast but can have burn-in issues if static images are displayed too long.

Major manufacturers like Samsung, Asus, and MSI have announced 27-inch 4K OLED displays, each with unique features.

Samsung, Asus, and MSI 27-inch 4K OLED monitors feature 240Hz refresh rates, but ASUS and MSI are DisplayPort 2.1a compatible.

I currently use a 27-inch LG Ultragear 27GP950-B 4K monitor as my main display for work and gaming. I picked it up during the height of the pandemic a few years ago because I wanted a relatively high-end 4K display with a decent refresh rate, alongside HDMI 2.1 compatibility to unlock higher refresh rate gaming with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 . Given so few current-gen console games actually ended up supporting 120Hz/4K, this has mostly just turned into me just playing Halo Infinite at 120Hz with a dynamic resolution.

It feels like a distant memory at this point, but coming across a smaller HDMI 2.1 compatible monitor was a rarity back then, and the LG 27GP950-B was the first I could find that received decent reviews. I still really like the display and use it nearly all day, but its disappointing contrast levels and grayish blacks have me considering diving into the somewhat controversial world of OLED gaming monitors. Unfortunately, until now, 4K OLED monitors have been huge, often hitting the 32-inch mark. This massive size doesn't fit with my desk or how I use my monitor, and instead, I prefer a much smaller 27-inch display.

Related MSI's MPG 341CQPX has converted me to ultra-wide monitors for gaming and work The MSI MPG 341CQPX boasts an OLED display, blazing fast refresh rate, and a stunning image that converted me to ultra-wide monitors for good.

Thankfully, it looks like it might finally be time to pull the trigger on one now that more reasonably sized 27-inch OLED panels are starting to appear at CES 2024. Here's a quick look at the notable 27-inch OLED monitors that have been revealed so far, including displays from Samsung, Asus, and MSI.

While OLED monitors offer greater contrast compared to LCD, given each pixel can be turned off entirely when displaying blacks, they're prone to burn-in when a static image is displayed on the screen for an extended period. That said, most manufacturers offer features to combat this issue, including pixel refreshing. Not all specs have been revealed for these monitors, though they're expected to offer very similar features. Only confirmed specs have been added to each monitor's spec list.

1 Say hello to Samsung's Odyssey G81SF

4K, 27-inch OLED gaming monitors are finally a thing

Samsung / Pocket-lint

Your changes have been saved Samsung Odyssey G81SF Brand Samsung Screen Size 27-inch Display Technology OLED Resolution 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms Expand See at MSI

Samsung claims its Odyssey G81SF is the world's first 4K, 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, and while I can't confirm this, the South Korean tech giant was at least the first company to reveal a high-resolution, high-refresh rate monitor of this size. The panel features a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz, a 0.03ms pixel response time, and a pixel density of 165ppi.

Like with its bigger OLED gaming monitors, Samsung has also added several burn-in protection features to the Odyssey G8SF in an effort to keep it looking great for years to come. Pricing hasn't been revealed yet, but it'll likely appear sometime in the coming weeks. Since Samsung Display, the South Korean tech giant's display division, supplies a lot of third-party manufacturers with their displays, several other 27-inch 4K 240Hz monitors are starting to appear, including options from Asus and MSI.

Related The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is an all-in-one display you can rely on With the Smart Monitor M8, Samsung has built a flat panel that gets the job done, and then some.

2 ROG's Swift OLED PG27UCDM enters the fray

The monitor appears to be identical to Samsung's G8SF

Asus

Your changes have been saved ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM Brand Asus Screen Size 17-inch Display Technology OLED HDR Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel resolution) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03m Ports DisplayPort 2.1a Expand See at Asus

Shortly after the reveal of Samsung's offering, Asus showed off its ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM, a monitor the company says will have "a longer lifespan over previous OLED monitors." The 27-inch monitor includes DisplayPort 2.1a, which features 80Gbps of bandwidth, allowing for uncompressed 4K 240Hz gaming. While Samsung doesn't mention support for DisplayPort 2.1a in its G81SF reveal, given the monitor features the same fourth generation QD-OLED panel, it likely does.

Other notable features include DisplayHDR True Black 400, Dolby Vision HDR, 0.03ms of response time, and a density of 160ppi. Like Samsung's 27-inch 4K 240Hz monitor, pricing and availability for the ROG Switch OLED PG27UCDM still hasn't been revealed.

Related These 5 lesser-known settings keep me firmly on team Android The Android OS is brimming with under-the-radar toggles and settings -- here are the ones I always make use of on every phone.

3 The MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED wants to light up your life

All the display specs are similar to Samsung's and Asus' monitor

MSI

Your changes have been saved MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED Brand MSI Screen Size 27-inch Display Technology OLED HDR DisplayHDR True Black 400 Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160 pixel resolution) Refresh Rate 240Hz Ports DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1 Expand See at MSI

By now, you might be sensing a theme here. Like Samsung's and Asus' monitors, the 27-inch MSI MPG 272URX QD-OLED features DisplayPort 2.1a, a 4K 2840 x 2160 pixel resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, 166ppi, Vesa Certified DisplayHDR True Black 400, and more. However, MSI's monitor is listed as Nvidia G-Sync compatible, while Asus' and Samsung's are not (though the spec just might not be revealed yet).

It's unclear when this display will release or how much it will cost. Given all three 27-inch 4K OLED gaming monitors will likely offer very similar features, what one ends up being the best will probably come down to price and unique software features. I'm leaning towards Samsung's Odyssey G8SF, but if Asus' offering can undercut Samsung's price, I'll probably opt for it. It's also worth noting that LG hasn't revealed a 27-inch OLED display yet, with the company instead focusing on curved, bendable monitors. That said, it's still early, and we might see one before CES 2025 is over.

Related LG's newest projector hides in plain sight LG has revealed two new projectors ahead of CES 2025, and one looks like the coolest floor lamp ever.