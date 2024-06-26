Key Takeaways Safuciiv MP3 player supports various file formats, has FM radio & Bluetooth, making it a versatile choice for music lovers on a budget.

So you want to get an MP3 player, either because you need an offline option for listening to music, or you want to move away from streaming, or any other reason. Retro tech is back in, and I definitely think we should all be spending less time on our phones, so I highly support the idea of getting an MP3 player. But with so many on the market to choose from at various price points, which are actually good?

So I tried out the Safuciiv MP3 player from Amazon, which is made by another one of those companies that sells directly from the factory directly to Amazon, made in Shenzhen and given a bizarre brand name. But unlike a lot of those kinds of companies, Safuciiv seems to mostly sell electronics, rather than a wide range of unrelated products. So with this in mind, I'm going in with better expectations than most other random Amazon brands.

Safuciiv MP3 player The Safuciiv MP3 player supports a wide variety of audio file formats, has a lot of storage, and allows you to record voice memos too. Best of all -- it's affordable. Pros Supports many lossless and lossy file formats

Bluetooth 5.2

FM radio capability

Affordable Cons Equalizer didn't work

Included earbuds are not good $26 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The Safuciiv MP3 player is available on Amazon for $26, and it comes in only one color, black. It's very lightweight, weighing in at just 36 grams, and it fits easily in any pocket or bag.

It comes with a 64GB micro SD card, which can hold a lot of songs. It also includes a microUSB cable, earbuds, and a 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable. The MP3 player also has FM radio and Bluetooth capabilities, and has a microphone for voice recordings as well.

Safuciiv MP3 player Brand Safuciiv Storage 64GB Bluetooth Yes, Bluetooth 5.2 Weight 36g Dimensions 9x3.3x1cm Ports microUSB, 3.5mm aux Expand

It supports a lot of different audio formats, including MP3, FLAC, WMA, WAV, and more. This means it supports lossless and lossy file formats, so you have a variety of options for music quality.

What I liked about the Safuciiv MP3 player

A variety of file formats

Close

My favorite thing about the Safuciiv MP3 player is that it supports a variety of file formats. I like having the option to listen to lossless music on an MP3 player, since I'm mainly using it as a replacement for streaming, and since Spotify doesn't support lossless audio yet, I want my MP3 player to. Being able to put entire albums made up of FLACs on this MP3 player was wonderful to me.

I really appreciate that this MP3 player also has FM radio capabilities, because I do like listening to the radio from time to time. It also has Bluetooth support, so you have the option of using Bluetooth headphones instead of wired. Remember that Bluetooth headphones don't support lossless audio, so you won't be getting the full audio quality if you're listening to a FLAC on this MP3 player with Bluetooth headphones.

Remember that Bluetooth headphones don't support lossless audio, so you won't be getting the full audio quality if you're listening to a FLAC on this MP3 player with Bluetooth headphones.

It's also great that the Safuciiv MP3 player allows you to record audio as well, since I do like to take voice memos. The microphone was surprisingly good too, so I won't have a hard time listening back to my voice recordings.

What I didn't like about the Safuciiv MP3 player

Lacks refining touches

The Safuciiv MP3 player has an equalizer in the settings, complete with presets and a custom option, but I didn't actually hear any difference when applying the presets or custom sound profile. It seems strange that there's an equalizer there if it doesn't actually do anything.

It also comes with a very bad pair of earbuds. Like genuinely bad. You definitely need to use your own pair of earbuds or headphones to listen to music on this, because the earbuds that come with it do not sound good. They also only have one size of ear tips, which didn't fit my ears.

This last one may seem like a petty squabble, but out of the box, the screen film had some air bubbles underneath, and two of the edges were coming up as well. Not only is this irksome in that it's really distracting to have air bubbles on the screen, but it also doesn't indicate very good quality control in the manufacturing of this MP3 player.

Verdict: Should you get the Safuciiv MP3 player?

If you want a cheap MP3 player that works as advertised, the Safuciiv MP3 player is actually a pretty good option. I can't guarantee its longevity as I haven't used it for a long enough period of time, but it seems to be pretty promising. It has nice features like a variety of supported file formats, FM radio capabilities, Bluetooth support, and a good mic for voice recording. The downsides I was able to identify seem a little petty compared to how good this is, and I'm pleasantly surprised by how well this MP3 player works.