Running is an easy and approachable way to get or stay active. Essentially, all you really need is a good pair of running shoes, and you're good to go. But if you're like me and always strive to focus on performance and growth, there's a bit more involved. Once you go down the rabbit hole of running performance, there's a fair amount of gear, gadgets, and apps that are worth investing in. Whether you are simply trying to get more fit or looking to compete in races, the items below can help you get the most out of your training.

Garmin Forerunner 965

An essential and well-rounded training tool

First and foremost, if you want to get serious about your running, a capable running watch is a must. Plenty of options are available, but my absolute favorite is the Garmin Forerunner 965. This fitness watch sits at the top of Garmin's running lineup, so it is expensive, but it is worth it for many.

One key feature of any running watch, including the Forerunner 965, is that it captures detailed GPS data. GPS information allows you to see accurate distance and pace data, two essentials as you strive to improve your performance. The Forerunner 965 uses multi-band GPS for precise location data, so you can rely on the information you are getting from your watch. It also offers built-in maps to help you navigate, which is an especially useful tool if you travel to unfamiliar locations for runs.

As with other Garmin watches, you'll have access to extensive training tools and metrics, like Training Readiness, daily workout suggestions, on-wrist running dynamics, and Training Status. All of these can help guide your training if you don't pay for a coach and can be instrumental in helping your coach give you better plans if you do use one.

Beyond training features, the watch is incredibly slim and lightweight for a GPS-capable watch. It features a bright and colorful AMOLED touchscreen display that's easy to see even during sunny runs. Finally, it offers up to 31 hours of battery life in GPS mode, so can handle even your long runs.

Of course, not everyone needs or wants the top-tier running watch. Garmin's Forerunner line is full of highly capable watches tailored to runners, so you could save some money and opt for one of the many other options.

Garmin HRM-Fit

Accurate heart rate data to help guide my training

Second to a running watch, a heart rate monitor (HRM) is one of the most important pieces of equipment for improving your running performance and fitness in general. In fact, many training methods rely on heart rate zones instead of pace during runs, so having accurate heart rate data is crucial.

While the Forerunner 965 and other running watches feature a built-in optical heart rate sensor, wrist-based heart rate measurements using optical sensors are not as accurate as chest-based straps that use electrodes to measure the heart's electrical activity. There are a few reasons for this, but without getting into the weeds, your movement, combined with sweat on your wrist, can create inaccurate measurements.

Read our review Garmin’s new heart rate monitor comfortably fit onto my sports bra, but not my budget The Garmin HRM-Fit clips onto a sports bra instead of using a chest strap, making it more comfortable to wear. But is it worth it?

Since reviewing it, the Garmin HRM-Fit has become my go-to HRM. Garmin designed the HRM-Fit for women, and it clips onto a sports bra instead of going all the way around the chest. I find it to be more comfortable and easier to put on in most situations. When used with a compatible Garmin watch, it provides accurate heart rate data and captures running dynamics to improve form.

The Garmin HRM-Plus is the way to go if you don't wear sports bras or prefer a traditional strap. It also collects running dynamics, provides accurate heart rate data, and transmits real-time heart rate data, just like the HRM-Fit, but uses a traditional strap.

Shokz OpenRun Pro

Headphones to keep me entertained without blocking out my surroundings

Running without headphones can be a real drag. I tend to focus more on the pain and suffering of running, which makes it far less enjoyable. But with a set of headphones, I can tune into a podcast to keep myself distracted, which makes the miles go by much faster.

Earbuds are typically the go-to for runners, but I've only been using bone-conduction headphones for the past year. Bone-conduction headphones keep your ear canals open, allowing you to hear your surroundings. That ambient noise gives you better situational awareness, which is a big deal for safety reasons, especially for me, a woman who typically runs only with a dog.

Read our review Shokz OpenRun Pro: Clear sound for the open road These bone conduction headphones are a great choice for running, cycling and whenever you need to keep an ear on your surroundings.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones use a band that goes behind the head, making them much more stable than other open-ear headphones. They stay put even during sprint workouts, yet are barely noticeable on my head because they are so lightweight. The sound quality won't be as good as earbuds, but there's plenty of volume to hear my podcasts clearly, even when I'm on busy roads.

The OpenRun Pros are IP55 rated and have held up to rainy runs and getting drenched in sweat during my summer runs in the Florida humidity. They offer 10 hours of battery life, and a five-minute charge can get you up to 1.5 hours of life when you need to get out the door.

Strava

Social media for runners, plus route planning

"If it's not on Strava, it didn't happen," is a common refrain in the running world. If you aren't familiar with Strava, it is essentially a social media option for athletes. You can use it to track your runs (or many other activities) or upload from a compatible watch or bike computer, proving to others that you are, in fact, a runner. Once your activities are on Strava, others can give you Kudos and comment on them to help motivate you to keep going. You can even upload photos and videos to share the epic views you had along the way.

You can use it to track your runs (or many other activities) or upload from a compatible watch or bike computer, proving to others that you are, in fact, a runner.

If you need more motivation, Strava has challenges you can join, and you can join groups for a more social component. There's also an option to add the gear you are using, which is helpful for keeping track of the miles you are building up on your shoes. Strava will notify you when you are getting to the point that they need replacing, which I find very helpful.

Strava offers basic features in the free version, but you can unlock even more with the premium membership. If you pay for a subscription, which is $12 per month or $80 a year, you will have access to Segment Leaderboards to compete with others in your area, as well as training tools. One of my favorite premium tools is the route suggestions feature and the ability to access heatmaps on the app. Strava will offer routes to follow, which is useful for finding new places to run. The heatmaps can also help you identify where others are running, which can signify safe places to get out.

Guided runs to help you get started

If you are somewhat new to running in a focused manner, it can be good to have some help. Or, maybe you're a seasoned pro and just want something to make your runs more interesting again. I've experimented with a few running apps before but have been most impressed with the Nike Run Club. It is a free app, which is rare these days.

With the Nike Run Club, you can access 300 different guided runs. When you do a guided run, a coach will talk you through the different parts of the run, from warm-up to cool-down, giving you motivation and tips along the way. You can pair your Spotify or Apple Music account to listen to music that you like or go with the suggested playlist.

You can also use the Nike Run Club training plans if you want more structured training for a specific goal. There, you'll find options for just getting started, a 5K, 10K, half marathon, or full marathon. Each of these will last anywhere from four to 18 weeks and will provide guidance on your runs, tips for recovery, and, in the marathon plan, strength training.

Therabody Theragun Elite massage gun

Work out those kinks post-run

Therabody / Pocket-lint

Recovery is key when you're serious about your training and running performance. If you run a lot, you will be very grateful to have a massage gun on hand. One of the most well-known, for good reason, is the Theragun brand of massage guns. The Theragun Elite is the company's mid-range offering, but it is more than enough for all but professionals.

The Theragun Elite is quieter than most massage guns, so you can use it while watching your favorite TV show. It provides 40 pounds of pressure with five built-in speeds from 1,750 to 2,400 percussions per minute. Plus, the 16mm amplitude goes deeper than other massage guns, to really work into your muscles.

Another thing that makes the Theragun Elite stand out is the OLED display that tells you the current speed setting, massage force, and remaining battery. There's no guessing involved. It offers a 120-minute battery life, so you won't have to remember to charge it up daily (unless you really need a lot of massaging, in which case, a rest day may be in order). Finally, you can pair it with the Therabody App, which will guide you through step-by-step routines and save your favorite speed and time settings.

Therabody PowerDot

A tool for even more powerful recovery

While the Theragun is nice, there are times it doesn't quite cut it. When I need serious relief, out comes the PowerDot. I love it so much that I recommend it to anyone and everyone. The PowerDot, now owned by Therabody, is an electrical muscle stimulator that offers NMES and TENS therapy, two tools you're likely to find in a physical therapist's office. But, instead of booking an appointment, you can access those therapies in the comfort of your own home. It's also an FDA_Cleared Class II medical device

The PowerDot is extremely easy to use. It connects to the PowerDot app via Bluetooth, which provides a long list of tools and resources to help you get the most out of the device. There are programmed stimulation options for performance, wellness, pain relief, recovery, and even period pain relief, so it's more than just for sore muscles after a run. I have chronic back and hip pain due to a congenital issue, and the Smart Pain Relief setting with the butterfly pad has been a lifesaver for me.

The app will suggest pad placement for locations all over your body, taking the guesswork out of the process. Then, it provides powerful stimulation to help aid in recovery or pain relief. You can easily see the PowerDot at work for most of the programs, as it will make your muscles twitch quite a bit (which is excellent entertainment). It lasts for up to 20 hours, too, so you'll get lots of use before you need to charge it up.