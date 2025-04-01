Summary Smaller LLMs can run locally on Raspberry Pi devices.

The Raspberry Pi 5 with 16GB RAM is the best option for running LLMs.

Ollama software allows easy installation and running of LLM models on a Raspberry Pi.

AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini have been incredibly popular in recent years. You can access these chatbots online or through dedicated mobile or desktop apps. All of your requests are sent to the chatbot's servers and processed in the cloud, with the responses sent back to your computer or phone.

However, you might not like the idea of every conversation you have with an AI chatbot being sent to the cloud. At best, it puts your information at risk of a data breach, and at worst, companies may decide to use that information for their own ends, such as targeted advertising.

The good news is that it's possible to run your own Large Language Model (LLM) on a computer. All the chatbot's responses are then generated locally and nothing gets sent to the cloud. It's even possible to run a local LLM on some Raspberry Pi models.

Raspberry Pi 5 The Raspberry Pi 5 is a powerful single-board computer (SBC) that launched towards the end of 2023. It's great for DIY tech projects or even as a low-power desktop PC. $60 at Sparkfun (4GB) $80 at Sparkfun (8GB)

Choosing the right Raspberry Pi

The more powerful your Pi, the better