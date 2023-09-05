Key Takeaways Apple is developing a low-cost MacBook to compete with Chromebooks in the education sector, set to launch in late 2024.

To cut costs, Apple may use different materials and older-generation Apple silicon in the new MacBook.

The budget MacBook aims to challenge the dominance of Chromebooks in classrooms and offer a more affordable option than the current MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

Apple is reportedly eyeing a new low-cost MacBook that would take the fight to similarly budget-oriented Chromebooks sold by various laptop makers. The new MacBook would sit below the existing MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in the portable Mac lineup.

It's said that the new laptop isn't likely to launch as soon as the expected October Mac event, however. Those hoping for a budget entry into the Mac market are likely to have to wait until the second half of next year at the earliest based on the lack of movement within Apple's supply chain.

A cheaper Mac laptop could be on the way

This is according to the supply chain watchers at DigiTimes, with MacRumors picking up and reporting the paywalled news. And while no potential pricing has been shared this far away from launch, it does appear that Apple has one particular market in its sights when planning this budget Mac laptop.

"Apple is reportedly developing a low-cost MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector that could be released as early as the second half of 2024," industry sources reportedly told DigiTimes. However, it's thought that suppliers like Quanta Computer and Foxconn are yet to begin their corresponding work which suggests that a late 2024 launch window is most likely.

The DigiTimes report claims that Apple will look for ways to make the new MacBook cheaper than current models. Despite it still featuring a metal casing, the report expects Apple to use different materials in an attempt to cut costs. It isn't clear what that will entail, but we can also likely expect older-generation Apple silicon to be used in an attempt to keep the price down.

It's believed that Apple is keen to compete with the Chromebook explosion that saw devices powered by Google take over learning settings before and during the COVID pandemic. Apple only really offers the iPad at a comparable price point and that appears to be something this new laptop would aim to change.

Apple does offer special educational discounts for its Mac laptops of course, but even with those discounts applied few schools are likely to fill classrooms with MacBook Airs, let alone MacBook Pros.

It isn't yet clear whether Apple would sell this unconfirmed laptop exclusively to educational institutions, or if it will be offered to anyone who wants one via the Apple Store.