That 27-inch Apple Mini LED display you've been waiting for? You might have to wait a little bit longer.

Apple's oft-rumoured 27-inch Mini LED display might not arrive quite when we'd been told to expect it, according to a new report.

The rumoured display was previously expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, and while Apple hadn't confirmed that it was in the works itself, the next best thing did. Now that next best thing now says that it won't arrive as planned.

We're of course talking about Display Supply Chain Consultant (DSCC) analyst Ross Young who has so far proved himself to be particularly adept at figuring out Apple's plans based on what's going on in the world of display manufacturers. He'd said in December 2022 that Apple was good to go for a release in the first quarter of 2023. But now he's told MacRumors that something is amiss.

"Young today informed MacRumors that he has not seen any signs of the display entering mass production, suggesting that a launch is not imminent," the outlet writes. "It appears that the display has been pushed back several times, as Young initially expected it to launch around June 2022, and then in October, and most recently in the first quarter of 2023."

It seems that Young is now at a loss as to when Apple will finally be able to get the Mini LED display into Apple Stores around the globe, too.

The display was expected to possibly replace the current Studio Display, a 5K offering that currently sells for £1,499/$1,599. Whether it will ultimately do that, or sit alongside it in the lineup and below the £4,599/$4,999 Pro Display XDR remains to be seen.

Once it does arrive the new display is expected to sport a 5K resolution as well as support ProMotion. That'll mean a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz that can also be adjusted on the fly by macOS should the need arise.

For now, there isn't a great deal that potential buyers can do but wait and hope that good news is just around the corner.