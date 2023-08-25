Key Takeaways Ruark introduces the R410, a versatile music player that can handle your entire music collection

Ruark has just announced the R410, a new do-it-all one-box music player that can handle your entire music collection.

Whether streaming from your favourite music service or listening to something from your CD or vinyl collection, the R410 has all the features and inputs to make that happen.

It does this from a beautiful design that delivers a modern take on seventies-inspired styling. A hand-crafted grille made from sustainable wood keeps things looking great in any home, while Ruark's iconic RotoDial sits on top for physical controls - alongside those delivered from connected devices and the included remote.

At its heart lies a powerful processor, capable of playing back music files up to 24-bit/192kHz, as well as streaming smarts from Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast, all built-in.

There is also aptX HD Bluetooth connectivity, as well as DAB/DAB+/FM and internet radio on board too.

If you have hi-fi separates, these can be connected via a handful of physical inputs, including a digital input (24-bit/192kHz), a RIAA phono input for record players and an HDMI with eARC - meaning this stunning package can even handle your TV sound if you wish.

Just as much thought has been put onto the inside of the R410 as the outside, with custom 20mm tweeters borrowed from the brand's excellent MR1 speakers sitting alongside new, 100mm long-throw bass-mid drivers.

Optimised reflex enclosures within the cabinet help these drivers to sound their best, while a two-channel amplifier mounted to the back of each bass-mid driver keeps signal paths as short as possible, for the best possible sound.

Audiophile-grade Burr-Brown DACs finish off the audio setup, alongside new-generation digital amplifiers for a fully active speaker system.

The result of three years of development, the R410 is the first model from the company's new 100 Series of speakers, and will cost £1,299.