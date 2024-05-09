Installing a dashcam has become an essential part of car ownership for me. Ever since our car got rear-ended last year, which was thankfully captured on a dashcam I was testing at the time, I’ve been convinced that owning one is a necessity. A combination of bad driving and uninsured drivers tends to make me nervous so, as a result, I don’t like to go far without one of the best dashcam models on the windshield.

Related The best electric cars for US roads These are the best EVs you can buy right now.

The Rove R3 is currently one of my favorite models, simply because it offers a lot more than just a view out the front of my car. It comes with three lenses inside the box meaning it’s an even more comprehensive dashcam solution. It can capture video out the front, out the back and also film the interior of my car too. There are stacks of cool features on top of that, which means it’s an impressive package that represents great value.

Rove R3 Recommended $260 $400 Save $140 The Rove R3 is great if you’re looking for a model that can cover more than just the view out of your car's windshield. All three of the cameras work well, proving more than capable of capturing footage from all angles.Installation and setup is smooth and straightforward, although there’s some cable management that needs to be done. The features and functions are impressive too, with the likes of built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and a decent supporting app making the bundle complete. Number of Cameras 3 Front Camera Resolution 5MP Field of View 150-degree Brand Rove Pros Three camera angles deliver comprehensive coverage

Easy setup and use despite all the cables

Good quality audio and video Cons Hardwire kit and microSD card cost extra

A lot of cabling

Slightly chaotic touchscreen area $260 at Amazon

Price, specs and availability

The Rove R3 dashcam is out now and available from Amazon, which currently has it priced at $260, which is discounted down from the recommended retail price of $400. It comes with everything inside the box needed to get up and running. However, it will need a microSD card for recording purposes. In addition, anyone wanting to hardwire this dashcam into their vehicle will also need to buy a supplementary kit, also available from Rove.

Rove R3 Number of Cameras 3 Field of View 150-degree Brand Rove Front Camera Resolution 5MP

Design and Build

Looks and feels the part

With so many different dashcam models to choose from, it can be difficult to find the right one for you. However, one of the main considerations for me is that I buy something that won't let me down when I need it most. Rove has done a great job with the design and build of the R3. Inside the sizable box Rove sent me I found everything I needed, including a microSD card -- though consumers will need to supply their own.

Rove has done the decent thing and included static sheets that cleverly allow you to mount the camera to your windshield.

I also like the manual, which is a comprehensive booklet that I could keep to one side in case of any queries along the way. The camera is marked up with where the 12 foot USB Type-C power cable goes as well as the 2.5 foot USB Type-C data cable, while the very long rearview camera cable is easy to spot apart from the others. Power comes via a 4.8 AMP dual charger plug, which inserts into a 12V socket, with the option of doing a more permanent installation using a separately sold hardwire kit.

This feels like a quality product and all the component parts are nicely designed and feel well-made. Sure, there’s a lot of plastic, but it’s of good quality and there’s nothing that feels flimsy, including all the important mounting brackets. Rove has done the decent thing and included static sheets that cleverly allow you to mount the camera to your windshield without sticking the adhesive pad directly to the glass. This is really handy if you need to move the camera to another vehicle.

Setup and installation

Plug and play functionality

As with any new dashcam installation, the bulk of the work is right at the beginning. Rove supplies all the necessary mounts and sticky pads for getting the cameras into position. You’ll also need to do some cable management, but there’s a tool included for nudging the wiring behind the headlining and other trim components. It took around thirty minutes to get everything in situ. Not bad.

Close

With everything in place, I then needed to carry out the setup procedure and do a little bit of fine-tuning. The main features and functions are found on the body of the windshield camera, which is the brain of the operation. This holds the processor, windshield lens and cockpit camera too, plus has all of the various ports needed for cables and the microSD card. It’s got a touchscreen too, which allowed me to do all the configuration processes easily enough.

In fact, the R3 did much of the work for me, including formatting the microSD card for first time use. I had to adjust things like the date and time zone settings, but this was all easily achieved via the on-screen menu system.

Working with the app

Software for the win

One of the other highlights of the R3 is the supplementary app, which is available for both iOS and Android. The dashcam did work perfectly fine without the app, but I found it was handy for keeping an eye on things and adjusting settings as I needed to. This camera also comes with a parking monitor system, which operates automatically and can capture evidence if someone is messing with your car when you’re not there. However, it’s worth noting that this feature does require hardwiring dashcam in order to work.

There’s the benefit of the app, which I found handy for dipping into and previewing any footage that needed preserving.

Nevertheless, the app was useful to have when I didn’t have my laptop to hand. There was easy previewing and management of video files from within the interface, while transferring content across is quick and easy thanks to the dual Wi-Fi connectivity. It’s well worth having if you don’t mind another app on your phone, put it that way.

Using the device

Works as expected

I’ve used a few dashcams in the past that have left me feeling a little anxious about whether they’ve been recording, or not. The great thing about the R3 is that it’s instantly easy to check if filming is occurring, thanks to the rear screen and the obvious indicators that show all is well. On top of that, there’s the benefit of the app, which I found handy for dipping into and previewing any footage that needed preserving.

Another boon to this model is the built-in GPS module, which is contained in the camera body section. GPS geotagging means it adds in all-important data to your footage, including your whereabouts, along with speed, which might prove to be invaluable if I ever need the footage and audio as evidence in the event of an incident.

I was similarly impressed by the quality of the video too. There’s a 150–degree field of vision from the f1.4 front-facing lens. It’s got a 5-megapixel OmniVision sensor, while the cabin video calls on a f1.8 lens with a 140-degree field of view armed with a 2-megapixel Sony Starvis IMX307 sensor. The same specification is included in the rear-facing camera too. All lenses are very good at picking out definition on the move, and all work well during low light and nighttime maneuvers. Overall, I think the audio and video on this model is excellent.

Verdict: Is the Rove R3 dashcam worth buying?

I’m a big fan of the Rove R3 dashcam, and it’s got plenty to recommend. If you’re only after a front-facing camera with basic recording capability, then this model might be a little too feature-packed. However, if you’re like me and increasingly feel the need to have a more comprehensive dashcam solution, then this model ticks all the right boxes. The audio and video quality is excellent, the set of features is extensive, while the functionality is dependable. I also like the easy installation and setup, plus there’s a decent app for added assistance along the way.