Key Takeaways The Rove R2-4K Pro dashcam features 4K UHD recording and also boasts night vision recording for excellent after-dark monitoring.

It also comes with 5GHz Wi-Fi capability, allowing it to be connected to iOS or Android devices via a supplementary app.

GPS functionality means that it's easy to keep tabs on live speed, time and date data -- vital in the event of an accident or emergency.

I've been testing a lot of the best dashcams recently and, generally speaking, they're all pretty good. There are those at the top of the pile, like the Nextbase iQ and the Rove R3 that tick all the boxes when it comes to features. However, Rove also offers the R2-4K Pro, which is another great little dashcam model that is ideal for anyone who wants a quick and easy in-car security solution.

That's not to say those other models aren't easy to get up and running, they are. But I love the R2-4K Pro because it's even simpler to install and use. If, like me, you want to take a camera from vehicle to vehicle, which might be the case if you own more than one car, quick and easy installation and removal is essential.

The other bonus for me is the way this model plugs into my car's 12V power socket, unlike the Nextbase iQ which calls on the ODBII port for power. I'm frequently using that port to plug in my Carly diagnostic device, so the ODBII connectivity is not ideal. Another essential part of the package is that the R2-4K Pro has a sucker-style windshield mount, which means it's also quick and easy to get off the glass. Many models have a self-adhesive sticker, which is less practical.

Rove R2-4K Pro Recommended With 4K UHD video recording, decent audio capture, and 5G Wi-Fi, the Rove R2-4K Pro comes with all the features and functions you need in a modern dashcam. Add to that excellent night vision capabilities and, best of all, easy installation and setup, and you have one of the best dashcams on the market right now. Pros Easy to install and use

Excellent video results both day and night

Convenient video management via the app Cons Only shoots front-facing windshield video

No touchscreen

$120 at Amazon $160 at Rove

Price, availability, and specs

The Rove R2-4K Pro dashcam costs $120 through Amazon and $160 through Rove, though it's currently discounted on Amazon and directly on Rove as well, meaning that it's very good value when you factor in the features that are included.

Rove R2-4K Pro Number of Cameras One Front Camera Resolution 5MP Sony Stravis IMX 335 Field of View 150-degree Emergency Power No Brand Rove

What I liked about the Rove R2-4K Pro

Packed with useful features for the road

The R2-4K Pro comes with a tempting and frequently discounted asking price, but that's only part of the appeal. It also features impressive specs, with a host of functions that meet my expectations, from a low to mid-price dashcam. It can shoot forward-facing video at 2160p and 30fps along with 1440p at 60fps. Plus, there's a special Super Night Vision function that makes it more than capable after dark too.

Covers a 150-degree field of vision and is able to pick out plenty of details, including license plates.

I've found during use that the f/1.5 aperture, 6-element lens, covers a 150-degree field of vision and is able to pick out plenty of details, including license plates. If I had to guess, the Sony Starvix IMX335 sensor is a big help too and, unsurprisingly, it is used on other dashcam models in the same arena, so it's a tried and trusted bit of hardware.

Close

Aside from a few performance issues, the R2-4K Pro's features stack up well against the competition. I like the way I can slip in a microSD card right up to 512GB, and the fact there's built-in GPS for adding in driving data like speed, date and time information. There's motion and collision detection too, which means the R2-4K Pro can be used for times when I'm not around. Although there's the option to hardwire it into the car, Rove dashcams use Super Capacitor batteries over lithium-ion. In my testing, the battery is a little more durable and longer-lasting than what you'll find on other dashcams.

There's motion and collision detection too, which means the R2-4K Pro can be used for times when I'm not around.

The best and most practical aspect of the Rove R2-4K Pro though, is the way that it comes with a suction mount that can be attached and detached from my windshield quickly. I'm someone who needs to switch cars a lot and that, plus the ability to simply plug the camera into a 12V power socket, means it's easy to move from vehicle to vehicle. Let's not forget the controls too, which consist of a series of buttons on the back of the unit at the bottom of a 2.4-inch screen. They, along with the excellent Rove app, got me up and running in moments.

What I didn't like about the Rove R2-4K Pro

Some expected features missing

While I love a lot about the R2-4K Pro, there are a few small things that make it less likely to appeal to everyone. Bear in mind though that this is a very affordable dashcam, so as a result there's no touchscreen. That's not a big deal though, as I found all the buttons on the back of the unit and scrolling through menus using them to be very straightforward.

I'd also say I would have looked elsewhere if I needed a dashcam model to capture rear-facing and cockpit views. The R2-4K Pro is only able to capture video out the front of my windshield, even though it does do that to a very high standard.

Should you buy the Rove R2-4K Pro?

I think the Rove R2-4K Pro is ideally suited to someone like me, who needs to move their dashcam from vehicle to vehicle on a regular basis. I can't fault the quality of the video and I think there's an awful lot packed inside on the features front that makes this model excellent value. But, it's the ease of use and seamless installation process that really does it for me, with the suction cup windshield attachment meaning I can take it in and out of my car in seconds. It's a potent performer but, as far as I'm concerned, the R2-4K Pro is all about convenience.