Key Takeaways An affordable bundle of front and rear-facing cameras, which benefit from Sony Starvis lens technology with crisp 4K on offer at the front.

Features also include built-in 5G Wi-Fi and useful GPS for geotagging, meaning there’s plenty of supporting data in case of an incident.

The main camera boasts a 3-inch wide display, allowing quick and easy management of footage alongside a supporting app.

I’m always on the lookout for a dashcam that can keep me covered better than the models I’ve got already, which is why I’m pleased I recently got the new Rove R2-4K Dual model. This is effectively a dashcam bundle in that it features a 4K 2160p front-facing camera supplemented by a slimline 1080p rear-facing camera. The design of both units might not be anything to write home about, but they’re undeniably practical, and that’s really all I'm after.

As you’ll see if you look through Pocket-lint's best dashcam guide, there are a lot of different options. However, what I like about the Rove R2-4K Dual bundle is its basic simplicity. I’ve enjoyed using the Nextbase iQ and the Rove R3 models, but this model is more ideally suited to my needs. I often want to move my dashcam from vehicle to vehicle, and this terrific twosome of cameras is tailor-made to suit that requirement.

While there are cheaper dashcam models on the market, I like the way this model comes with everything inside the box, and the design lends itself well to any kind of vehicle. One of the best features is the suction cup mount, which lets me fix it in a car, SUV, truck, minivan or even a bus should I need it. And, even better, it can be removed and installed into my next vehicle in minutes.

Recommended Rove R2-4K The Rove R2-4K Dual dashcam is a bumper bundle with lots of features. Look out for its 3-inch rear display, 150-degree and 140-degree field of vision from the front and rear cameras respectively, plus all the power expected from Sony Starvis 2 sensor tech. Add in long power life thanks to an internal Super Capacitor, dual-band Wi-F, along with a host of parking monitor options using an optional hardwire kit, and there’s a lot to offer. The other big advantage of this model is the suction cup windshield mount, which allows super easy installation and removal. Pros Mounting system enables quick and easy installation

Simple set of controls

Great companion app Cons Dated design

Additional hardwire kit needed for parking surveillance tools

Supplied 128GB card is okay $200 at Amazon

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

The Rove R2-4K Dual dashcam is available from Amazon, which currently has it priced at just $149.99. Considering there’s everything needed inside the box to get up and running, including a 128GB media card, I’d say this is a great value package. A Rove hardwire kit is also available if you wish to install the cameras more permanently inside your vehicle.

Rove R2-4K Number of Cameras Two Front Camera Resolution 2,160p Field of View 150-degrees Emergency Power No Brand Rove

What I liked about the Rove R2-4K Dual

A complete package

It’s always a bonus if a product comes with everything I need for a complete solution, and the Rove R2-4K Dual does just that. There are two cameras, a 128GB microSD card, suction mount for the front camera, as well as all the cables, connectors and stickers needed to get everything installed. Rove always does a good job with its instructions and manuals, too.

Close

In terms of the hardware, it’s all good, with the front-facing camera boasting a Sony Starvis 2 sensor, which can shoot 3,840 x 2,160 video at 30fps. It’s got a 150-degree field of view, too, and the nighttime footage is as impressive as daytime video. The rear camera is slightly less potent, but no less good at its job thanks to a 140-degree field of view. It’s also nice and small, making it unobtrusive, even when fixed to my rear windshield.

It’s always a bonus if a product comes with everything I need for a complete solution, and the Rove R2-4K Dual does just that.

All the tools needed for managing video easily are included, with both 2.4G and 5G Wi-Fi connectivity delivering up to 20MBps on the download front. Additionally, Rove has a great app, which is ideal for managing files and folders of content. Elsewhere, there’s built-in GPS, meaning a lot of supporting data for video, including speed, date, time and so on. The 24-hour parking monitor does require the kit to be hardwired in though.

What I didn't like about the Rove R2-4K Dual

There’s nothing too fancy about the design of the R2-4K Dual. In fact, I think it looks a little old-school, but that’s not to its detriment, as it’s super easy to install, set up and use. There’s a rear screen, but I needed to use the buttons along the bottom of the unit in order to carry out most tasks, rather than the touchscreen. I didn’t find this a big deal, though, and there’s always the app to fall back on for more effective file management. Some might find the primitive controls a bit of a turn-off, however.

There’s also the fact that the R2-4K Dual needs to be hardwired into the vehicle for parking surveillance duties and this is an extra cost to consider. That also means the camera is not going to be easy to move to another vehicle if it’s needed. Nevertheless, there’s no denying the worthiness of the parking and monitoring features, like motion detection and 24-hour coverage, if I leave my car in a parking lot overnight.

Should you buy the Rove R2-4K Dual?

There’s a lot that I like about the Rove R2-4K Dual dashcam. Admittedly, it’s not one of the fanciest-looking models money can buy. At the same time, though, there’s nothing gimmicky about this dashcam and it’s therefore easy to understand and even more straightforward to set up and use. The versatility of this model is a big selling point too, and I love the way the front-facing camera comes with an old-school suction mount. It’s really all I need.