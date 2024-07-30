Key Takeaways Roll20 integrates with Discord, offering free access to TTRPG software for seamless gameplay.

Users can start campaigns with nine RPG systems, carry over existing Roll20 progress, and use preset adventure modules.

The integration enhances convenience for players and GMs and makes tabletop RPGs more accessible through Discord.

Roll 20 has announced a new integration with Discord that will allow users to access all of its virtual tabletop software launching today. This includes support for popular tabletop games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Dune, and more.

Discord has been the hub for social gaming for years, allowing users to connect, chat, stream, and even play games directly through the service. One of the most popular styles of gaming for decades has been tabletop RPGs (TTRPG), but until now there was no convenient way to gather your friends to play through Discord. Roll20 has been the pioneer of the most robust TTRPG software and has finally brought its software to the platform.

Related 9 must-have PC gaming apps I install on every new rig If you have a gaming PC, whether it's a desktop or laptop, you can make the most of it with these essential apps.

Roll for initiative

Party up from anywhere

This new integration with Roll20 launches today and will be completely free for Discord users on any server. By simply hitting the Rocket Ship button and selecting Roll20, anyone can start a campaign using one of nine RPG systems. The launch lineup includes Dungeons & Dragons, Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, Call of Cthulhu, Cyberpunk RED, Pathfinder Second Edition, 13th Age, Dune: Adventures in the IMperium, Warhammer Fantasy Role-Play, and Alien: The Roleplaying Game. This will only be accessible through the PC app, not the mobile versions of Discord.

Furthermore, anyone who has an existing campaign on Roll20 can carry that progress over to Discord by logging into an existing Roll20 account, including the campaign, characters, and any marketplace content you have. The two platforms will be synchronized so players can switch back and forth without losing any progress. For those who are new to TTRPGs, there will also be preset adventure modules that can get players started with everything they need.

Roll20's TTRPG tools have been highly praised by fans of the genre for the detailed and interactive maps, character sheets, dynamic rulebook, and dice-rolling simulation.

Roll20 told IGN "This integration marks a pivotal moment for the hobby, offering an unprecedented level of convenience to players and GMs. By leveraging Discord's intuitive communication features and enabling their vast user base access to adventure at the click of a button, we're opening the door for even more players to discover and enjoy tabletop RPGs."

With TTRPGs on a massive upswing in popularity first kicked off by Stranger Things, and later reinvigorated thanks to Baldur's Gate 3, incorporating these tools within one of the most used apps is sure to make it even more accessible.

Roll20 is available to try out within Discord right now. Grab some friends and start up a new campaign today.