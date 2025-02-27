Summary Impulse buy led to choosing Roku Ultra over Apple TV 4K due to cost difference.

The Apple TV 4K is my favorite streaming device on the market, but even I'm aware of its limitations. I have an aging first-gen device that dates back to 2017, and it's starting to miss out on new features, so the writing is on the wall. While it makes perfect sense for me to upgrade to the newest third-gen model, rumors about the upcoming fourth-gen have me hesitant to pull the trigger.

With a TV in my basement in need of a streaming device of some sort, my plan was to get a new Apple TV 4K, move my old one to the bedroom, and then move the Google Chromecast 4K currently in my bedroom down to the basement. After seeing $35 in reward certificates at Best Buy and a 2024 Roku Ultra on sale for $80, I decided to scrap those plans completely and get the Roku. Only time will tell how it pays off for me, but so far, so good.

Roku Ultra (2024) Dimensions 4.9 x 5.0 x 1.0 inches Connective Technology Bluetooth® streaming, 802.11ax dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz), 10/100 Base-T Ethernet Brand Roku Audio outputs Digital stereo over HDMI, DTS Digital Surround pass through over HDMI, Dolby Atmos decode via HDMI (with compatible speakers) Integrations Works with Roku Smart Home, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa Wi-Fi 802.11ax dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) Expand $99 at Amazon $99 at Best Buy $100 at Roku

An impulse buy led to this

Apple's device is still expensive

I've been looking for something to replace my Chromecast 4K, and in my head, I always thought it'd be another Apple TV 4K. Apple's device does everything I could ask for. It's fast, easy to use, and doesn't take up a ton of space. Even without another Apple device, I couldn't find very much to complain about with the Apple TV outside of it being older.

The major issue with the Apple TV 4K is its price. The third-gen model, one that's a few years old at this point, still costs $130, or $150 for one with more storage space. For comparison, the Google Streamer and 2024 Roku Ultra top out at $100, with the latter often dropping down to $80 while on sale. At nearly half the price, I decided to take the risk and go with the Roku.

I found myself in a unique situation where I didn't have to ask what the best streamer was because I already have the one that most people recommend. I just wanted to mix things up and grab a secondary streamer for another room, but I could very easily see myself using this in my main viewing area. Much like the Apple TV 4K, the Roku Ultra has a low profile, all the apps, and it's plenty speedy. It has both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, so somebody with a home theater setup such as myself won't feel left behind with missing features.

Something I have to ask myself is if the Roku Ultra can do everything the Apple TV 4K does, why spend the extra cash and go for Apple? It's a fair question, especially since my Google Home devices work with my Roku while the Apple TV doesn't. For me, the answer lies in storage space and the lack of ads. A baseline Apple TV 4K comes with 64 GB of internal memory, and you can use that space to fill it up with Apple Arcade games like Balatro. Invasive ads are a big complaint among Roku owners, and while I might not have the same feelings as others, there's still some whiplash going from a device that has none to the Roku Ultra.

The Roku Ultra doesn't have a lot of versatility with just 4 GB of storage. This is a streaming device first and foremost, and if that's all you're looking for, then it's good for that. While that's not a lot of storage, it's more than enough for all the streaming apps you could ever need. Even if I don't play games or do anything other than watch shows and movies on my Apple TV, I like knowing the other options are there.

If I was directly replacing my Apple TV 4K, I would've splurged and gotten the third-gen model. Since that wasn't my plan, I am more than okay with testing out the Roku Ultra. If it doesn't supplant my aging Apple model, it certainly still has a place in my home. As of right now, I'm leaning more toward keeping the Apple TV in my living room and putting the Roku in my bedroom.

I'm holding out hope for a 4th-gen Apple TV 4K

It's coming any day now, right?

Apple / Vecislavas Popa / Pexels / Pocket-lint

Another big reason, perhaps the biggest one, I didn't pick up the latest Apple TV 4K is that another iteration is rumored to be on the way. I know it might not be anything based in reality as rumors are what's driving the conversation, but I think a new model is overdue. The last refresh came back in 2022, and technology moves fast. What was new in 2022 isn't the case anymore, and there are a number of improvements that can be made. I've been outspoken about wanting to see Apple Intelligence in the next generation, and I think that's worth waiting for.

I wish Apple offered discounts on their old products because it's hard for me to justify a third-gen model costing more than something brand new from Google or Roku, even if it's the best product around. If there was a price cut to $100, I'd likely be sitting with a second Apple TV in my home instead of a Roku.

There's no telling for certain whether Apple has plans for another Apple TV device, but considering how much it's praised by owners, it'd be weird to see that not be the case. If you look at some of the latest tvOS updates, you'll see the first-gen and even the second-gen have been missing out on new features. This leaves the third-gen as the only model still actively getting everything. I don't know what Apple plans to add in the future, but there will likely be a day when the third-gen model isn't capable of receiving the update. This could happen with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, for example.

If one does end up releasing this year, I'll likely still pick it up because my first-gen model is getting older with each passing day. Although it still works, I find myself having to force close apps more than I'd like, and I'd rather put an end to the headache if I can. The Roku Ultra is a good way of alleviating that, but I can't imagine I'll fully convert to a Roku household unless I'm completely blown away by the device in the coming weeks. As of right now, it's a perfect fit for a secondary streaming device, and I imagine most people would be happy with it being their main one.