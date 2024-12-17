Summary Roku is rolling out an update which lets you view its security cameras on your TV.

The new Camera Carousel feature lets you cycle through your cameras in a picture-in-picture effect.

You can also now receive Roku camera alerts on your TV and check your cameras on the web.

Roku's latest free update is a big win for users of its smart TVs, streaming players, and security cameras.

Roku is rolling out a smart home update that lets users pin a picture-in-picture effect of their Roku security camera feeds to their TV. This means you can watch your favorite shows and movies while simultaneously keeping an eye on your home's security cameras. This is especially great for parents wanting to keep an eye on their baby or pet owners who want to keep track of what their cat or dog is up to in the backyard without interrupting TV time.

Additionally, the new Camera Carousel feature cycles through camera feeds on your TV in the picture-in-picture view, using motion detection to decide which camera to show you.

"With Camera Carousel and expanded notifications, you can effortlessly monitor your home while enjoying your favorite holiday movies," Roku said in a press release.

You can now get notifications on your TV too

Plus, you can now check your cameras on the web now

If you don't want your Roku camera feed on your TV all the time, its new notification feature has got you covered. Previously, you could only receive Roku camera alerts on your smartphone when your camera or doorbell detected activity, but now that functionality is coming to your TV as well, you just need to enable it in settings.

If you want to check your Roku camera feed on your computer instead of your phone or TV, you can do that thanks to Roku's new Smart Home Web View. To access your cameras online, visit Roku's site here.

With this feature update, Roku is playing catch-up with its competitors, as Samsung Tizen and Google TV have similar smart home picture-in-picture features on their devices. Roku's smart home update works with its doorbell and indoor/outdoor wired cameras. The update is rolling out now, and should automatically appear on your Roku devices soon.