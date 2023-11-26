Roku Select TV $200 $250 Save $50 An incredible value 4K TV with Roku smarts. At 43 inches, this is a great option for a bedroom, kitchen or home office, and for Cyber Monday, you can get it for under $200. $200 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a TV for a second room, dorm room or smaller living room, then a 42 or 43-inch TV is a great size - and if you're on a bit of a budget, Roku offers some great options.

The Roku Select range is the brand's 4K LCD TV with support for HDR10+, and this 43-inch version is already incredible value at its RRP of $250. But as Best Buy's deal of the day ahead of Cyber Monday, you can grab it for an extra 20 per cent off, for $200.

Why should you buy the Roku Select TV?

If you need an affordable TV for a smaller space in your home, the Roku Select TV is a superb choice, thanks to its bright, punchy picture which user reviews describe as "amazing for the price" and "excellent value."

However, one of the best things about Roku's own-brand TVs is the fact they have the Roku smart system at their heart. Offering all the major streaming services you would want, including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and Hulu, Roku's OS12 also now comes with additional live TV options, including a new local news feature for watching live news channels personalized by your location.

It has also been refreshed lookswise, to improve content access and discovery, including a new 'Continue Watching' feature, to jump straight back to your favorite shows. However, the voice remote included with the Roku Select TV is also at your beck and call when you want to simply tell your TV what it is you want to watch - and then leave it to do the rest.

Soundwise, the TV packs Dolby Audio-capable built-in speakers that are focused on dialogue and louder sound and there's even support for AirPlay, for sharing content from your Apple device to your TV with a single tap.

For the money, it's a really great TV package at a brilliant price - be sure to grab it while the stock lasts.