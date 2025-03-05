Summary Roku has partnered with Philips to launch a new 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1299.

It has an Ultra HD 4K resolution with OLED technology for deeper and richer colors and runs Roku OS with access to hundreds of streaming channels and apps.

The TV features Dolby Vision IQ, a 120Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Roku is known for its popular streaming software, which has been built into streaming sticks and devices like the Roku Ultra. Roku OS is also built directly into various smart TVs, including some from brands like HiSense, TCL, and Sharp. However, most of them have been mid-range TV models. That is now changing.

Roku has announced it is teaming up with Philips to roll out a brand-new 4K OLED smart TV that uses Roku OS. The premium TV is 65 inches in size, ideal for anyone looking for a TV that takes center stage in their living space. The 65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV is now available at Sam's Club for $1299 and will be available soon at other retailers in the US.

Philips 65-inch 4K OLED Roku Smart TV Brand Philips Display Size 65-inch Operating System Roku OS Display Type OLED Display Resolution 4K Refresh rate 120Hz Price $1300 Expand $1299 at Sam's Club

Related Roku finally got the live TV upgrade it needed Roku is adding a new personalized row of free live TV channels recommendations to the Roku Channel Live TV guide.

The new TV supports Dolby Vision IQ

It also has a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience

Roku / Philips

The new Roku Phlips OLED TV's picture quality is 4K, which is standard on premium TVs nowadays, but thanks to the TV utilizing OLED technology, its colors are deeper and richer than an LED or Mini LED TV, with over eight million individual dimming pixels. It also has Dolby Vision IQ, which automatically optimizes the TV's picture settings based on the room's lighting conditions and its content.

Sound-wise, the TV has Dolby Atmos sound with a 2:1 speaker system. Philips also highlights the TV's gaming potential, as it has a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium to help prevent screen-tearing. The TV's 120Hz refresh rate is a great addition and will make gaming much smoother, especially if you have a PC hooked up to it capable of achieving high frame rates.

Of course, this is a Roku OS TV, which means it has access to thousands of channels and apps available through Roku's streaming platform, like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. It also includes the Roku remote with voice control, allowing you to quickly search and find anything on the TV using your voice. Last year, Roku introduced its own Pro Series of TVs while continuing its collaboration with partner brands like Philips to expand Roku TV offerings. The new 65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV is available at Sam's Club for $1,299.