There's great news for all Roku streaming device owners in the UK ahead of the premiere of Ted Lasso season 3 - the manufacturer has partnered with Apple to offer three-months of Apple TV+ for free.

All Roku device users, existing or new, can sign up for the promotional period if they've never subscribed to TV+ before. All they have to do is install the Apple TV channel on their device, start it up and log in with Apple.

And, considering the new season of Ted Lasso starts on 15 March 2023, owners have enough time to catch up with the first two seasons of the Emmy Award-winning comedy show beforehand.

Apple TV+ is also home to the superb sci-fi series Severance, Bad Sisters, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, and the new comedy drama Shrinking, which stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

All current and existing Roku devices are eligible, as long as they can receive the Apple TV service. That includes the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku Express 4K and the Streambar, plus Roku TVs from the likes of TCL.

SQUIRREL_6169091

During CES 2023 in January, Roku also announced that it is to create its own-branded TVs in the near future, which will be launched in the US initially. They will be available from the spring and come in screen sizes from 32- to 75-inches. There will be two categories, with a Select range being more entry-level, while a Plus lineup will offer more advanced features. Both will be powered by the Roku operating system and menus.

There's no word yet on whether those sets will ever make it over to the UK, although other brands are working with the streaming device company to implement its software into their future products. Both RCA and Metz have recently joined the list of partners to introduce Roku TVs, for example.

The Apple TV channel can be found on the Roku Channel Store. As well as TV+, it provides access to purchased and rented Apple TV movies and TV shows to watch in up to 4K HDR.