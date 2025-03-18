Summary Roku is testing a startup ad before users get to the home screen when booting up the device.

Users have expressed negative reactions to the startup ad, threatening to switch to competitors.

Roku has confirmed the new ad feature is not permanent yet, and that it is currently testing it.

Recently, some Roku device users have encountered an unwelcome surprise when starting up their devices.

Roku seems to be testing a new advertising strategy for Roku OS that plays an advertisement before accessing the Roku home screen. Users on Reddit shared their experiences, with many seeing a startup ad featuring the trailer for Moana 2.

"I just turned on my Roku and got an unskippable ad for a movie, before I got to the regular Roku home screen," one user recounted.

Users are not happy about the new ads

Roku confirmed it's testing a new ad feature, but it's not permanent yet

Roku / Philips / Pocket-lint Roku / Philips / Pocket-lint

As you can imagine, users are not very happy about this new ad feature, and so far the response has been quite negative. Roku's primary source of revenue is advertising, so it's not shocking to see them test out new ways to play ads. Most Roku users are used to static banner ads, but it seems this startup ad has gone too far.

"This is absolutely unacceptable and I will never use or sell a Roku device again if this happens. I cannot believe they thought they can get away with a full screen obtrusive ad," a user on the Roku Community forum said.

A Roku spokesperson confirmed the company is testing the new ad feature, and that it's not a permanent part of Roku OS -- yet. "Our recent test is just the latest example, as we explore new ways to showcase brands and programming while still providing a delightful and simple user experience," Roku said in a statement to Ars Technica.

Some users propose switching devices if this ad feature becomes a permanent addition. "This is a one-way ticket to my Roku devices being thrown in the trash and their competitor devices purchased. This isn't ad innovation, this is pissing your loyal customers off," one user remarked.

The startup ad that popped up for many users over the weekend was a trailer for Moana 2 that was reportedly unskippable. This is not a permanent feature of Roku OS yet, but it could turn many users away if it becomes one.