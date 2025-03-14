Summary Apple TV 4K offers impressive speed, picture quality, and longevity.

Google Streamer and Roku Ultra fall short in performance compared to Apple TV.

Apple being far ahead hurts competition and innovation in streaming devices.

There are now more options than ever before for people who want to ditch their smart TV user interfaces and go with something faster. Most of the big names, whether it's Amazon, Apple, Google, or Roku, all have options. These vary in price, so it's important to lay out what you need and go from there.

For a lot of people, speed is key as smart TVs typically become sluggish over time, while a streamer can still be snappy even a few years after you bought it. If speed is what you value most, the answer is an Apple TV 4K. If picture quality is what you value most, the answer is an Apple TV 4K. If longevity is what you value most, the answer, believe it or not, is still an Apple TV 4K.

No, the Google Streamer and Roku Ultra aren't garbage, but they both leave a bit to be desired. I have a Roku Ultra in my bedroom that works just fine, but it's noticeably slower than my 2017 Apple TV 4K despite being seven years newer. That kind of performance just doesn't cut it, and when there are better options available, people will gravitate toward them.

Apple TV 4K (2022) Brand Apple Bluetooth codecs 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 Ethernet Gigabit (128GB model only) Storage and RAM 64GB, 128GB $130 at Best Buy $130 at Apple

Apple is well ahead of the competition, and I don't like it

This isn't great for consumers