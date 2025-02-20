Summary Roku has added a personalized row to the Live TV Guide for tailored channel suggestions.

The top 10 channels displayed vary based on user habits and include major live events.

There are over 500 free live TV channels on The Roku Channel to explore.

If you frequently enjoy watching free live TV channels on Roku , then this new update rolling out now could improve your experience.

Roku has unveiled a new feature to help users discover free live TV content tailored to their interests more quickly. This update introduces a personalized row in the Live TV Guide on The Roku Channel, allowing users to find channels relevant to them more seamlessly.

"This new live programming row provides quicker access to individualized content based on user engagement and brings a broader range of content to the top of the guide, making it seamless to find something you'll love in the moment," Roku said in an email statement to Pocket-lint.

The Roku Channel notable shows 2 Broke Girls, Billions, Mary & George Originals Yes Live TV Yes Price Free Ad plans Ads included See more at Roku

How the new personalized row on Roku works

There are over 500 free live TV channels on The Roku Channel

Roku / Pocket-lint

Roku's new feature for live TV channels showcases the top 10 relevant channels at the top of the TV guide. For instance, the channels listed will vary depending on your viewing habits -- like whether you prefer news or sports. Additionally, significant live events occurring throughout the year will also be prominently featured at the top of the guide.

With this update, Roku aims to make it easier for users to quickly jump in and start watching live TV channels that interest them rather than scrolling endlessly through the guide to find something enjoyable to watch. The Roku Channel offers over 500 free live TV channels, including live local news, sports, movies, and more.

The update is rolling out now for users in the US, so if you don't see it yet, you should soon. Last December, Roku released another significant update, which added new smart home features, such as the ability to pin a picture-in-picture effect of Roku security camera feeds to the TV's interface. Additionally, if you're looking to optimize your Roku viewing experience even further, you can check out these tricks for saving content on the platform and managing your subscriptions.