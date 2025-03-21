Streaming is the most popular and convenient way to watch TV shows and movies now. If you want to get into the action on your TV , then a streaming device is the best way to do it, and luckily you can get your hands on one without breaking the bank.

Currently on Amazon and at Target, you can get the Roku Express HD streaming device for $18, saving you $12 off its regular price of $30. If your TV lacks smart TV capabilities, or you're looking to upgrade an older TV you may have in your bedroom or basement, the Roku Express is an affordable and easy way to do so.

This deal is only available for a limited time. You can check it out below.

Roku Express HD $18 $30 Save $12 The Roku Express is an HD streaming device that turns any TV into an internet-ready smart TV. The package comes with an HDMI cord, a remote control, and a USB power cable. Resolution 1080p RAM/storage 512 MB Connectivity https://www.walmart.com/ip/Roku-Express-HD-Streaming-Device-with-High-Speed-HDMI-Cable-Standard-Remote-No-TV-Controls-and-Fast-Wi-Fi/387343579 $18 at Amazon $18 at Target

Why choose the Roku Express?

The Roku Channel has over 400 free live TV channels

For those new to Roku or streaming devices, they are easy to set up. All you have to do is plug it into your TV's HDMI port, connect it to a power source, and then connect it to your Wi-Fi. The Roku Express features Roku OS , a leading streaming platform in the US, offering the Roku Channel -- a free ad-supported service with over 400 live TV channels to watch. It also supports downloading and watching popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, and you can access them easily right through Roku's home screen.

Keep in mind that the Roku Express is limited to HD 1080p video quality, making it ideal for older TVs. If you own a 4K TV, you will require the Roku Express 4K+ to utilize its enhanced resolution properly. The Roku Express also comes with a handy remote with app shortcuts, which make it easy to launch your favorite streaming service with the tap of a single button.

If you want to cut ties with your cable company, the Roku Express is a good first step. Although the cost of streaming can add up, its sheer convenience is hard to overlook. This deal for the Roku Express is only available for a limited time.