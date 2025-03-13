There are many different streaming devices available, including the Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV, Apple TV, Roku, and more. If you're looking for an affordable yet effective way to upgrade your TV and finally cut ties with your cable company, this deal on one of Roku's most popular streaming devices is worth considering.

You can find the Roku Express 4K+ on sale for $29 on Amazon and at Walmart, saving you $11 off its regular price of $40. This streaming device allows you to stream content in 4K HDR while enjoying all the benefits of Roku OS , where you can watch and download a variety of streaming apps, such as Netflix and Disney+.

This offer is only available for a limited time, so act quickly if you're interested. The Roku Express 4K+ is a simple solution to manage all your streaming needs and say goodbye to that costly cable box.

Roku Express 4K+ $29 $40 Save $11 The Roku Express 4K+ is a streaming device that connects to your TV's HDMI port. It has Roku OS on it, which lets you browse and watch a variety of different streaming services. Resolution Up to 2160p with HDR10/10+ and HLG. Connectivity 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi® (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) Audio Supports pass-through of Dolby-encoded audio over HDMI $29 at Amazon $29 at Walmart

What is a Roku Express 4K+?

It lets you easily stream 4K content to your TV

If you're unfamiliar with Roku, it's a streaming platform that lets you watch a wide range of popular streaming content, like the Roku Channel, Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, and more. The Roku Express 4K+ connects to your TV's HDMI port and runs Roku OS, an operating system that lets you easily browse and manage streaming services.

As its name suggests, the Roku Express 4K+ lets you stream in high-quality 4K resolution and supports HDR (high dynamic range) for the best possible picture quality. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can easily set it up with your home internet.

The Roku Express 4K+ includes a remote with a built-in microphone, allowing you to quickly search for shows and movies and open and close apps using voice commands. The remote features four shortcut buttons that let you quickly launch into four of the most popular streaming apps: Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Paramount+.

If you’re looking for an affordable way to upgrade your TV, the Roku Express 4K+ is an excellent option worthy of consideration. It's on sale for $29 on Amazon and at Walmart for a limited time.